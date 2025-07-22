Scott Frost’s New UCF Contract Features Several Under-The-Radar Incentives
The UCF Knights brought back a familiar face to lead them for the foreseeable future in Scott Frost. After so much success during their time in the American Athletic Conference, he is now in charge of the team again in the Big 12. Not only does he have the confidence to return, but they have confidence in him to lead the team. The UCF higher-ups have not only given breathing room, but they have given him a hefty amount of money as well to get started. Frost’s initial contract is five-years, $22.1 million, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
Frost has eight unique performance-based incentives that can be achieved at the end of the season, per CBS. Those eight categories are explosive running plays, explosive passive plays, offensive yards per play, lowest percentage of explosive running plays defensively, lowest percentage of explosive passing plays defensively, lowest yards per play allowed, scoring offense and scoring defense.
Explosive running plays are defined as 12 yards or more and explosive passing plays are 15 yards or more. The goal for the Knights is to become top 20 in each category. According to CBS, when Frost left, UCF was one of the most successful offenses in college football. The quarterback when Frost had that explosive offense, McKenzie Milton, is now the quarterbacks coach for the team and knows how to win.
If Frost is successful, he will receive $25,000 for each category. That is $200,000 in incentives for him. After looking at what he did the first time with the Knights, it wouldn’t be surprising if he is able to turn UCF around in a single year.
