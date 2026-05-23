What UCF Knights Softball Needs To Learn After Getting Put On Back Foot In NCAA Super Regional

The UCF Knights softball team got put on its back foot Friday night after a five-inning loss in Game 1 against UCLA, 9-1.

The defeat marks the first time the Knights have lost via run rule since March 21 against Texas Tech and the first time they have lost in five innings since their Feb. 13 matchup against Georgia in Clearwater. Both of those teams also advanced to Super Regionals this season.

Now needing to win two back-to-back games, UCF finds itself at long odds to advance to the Women's College World Series, given that ESPN reported that 79% of Game 1 winners in Super Regionals advance to Oklahoma City.

So, here are three things that coach Cindy Ball-Malone's squad should learn from their loss to avoid taking another one that would end its season:

1. How To Hit Taylor Tinsley

Thanks to the Bruins ending the game after just five innings, ace pitcher Taylor Tinsley got out of this game, pitching only 82 times, her third-lowest pitch count in a game in which she has gone five innings or more this season.

"The good news is, again, she's in great shape, she's dealing, we're being very strategic, which is a lot of fun, that's finding different ways to get batters out, but when the offense does what it does, we will take that every single day," UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said after the game. "So, it's been huge for her to save bullets, because tomorrow's a big day."

While the Knights did not let Tinsley strike them out often, only allowing two in 18 at-bats, they also could only muster three hits, including a solo home run by second baseman Sierra Humphreys.

"We got to go after her and attack her, just as their offense is doing to our pitchers," Ball-Malone said of Tinsley. "We may not have 100 and however many home runs, but this team can swing it too, and I think [Humphreys] showed that. Just felt like we were swinging kind of passive, and in order to slay a giant, you cannot do that; you got to go for it, you got to go big, and so I just want to see our team do just that, just go big, and if we fall, we're going to fall on our face hard and get back up and try it again."

2. How To Not Give Up Big Innings

For the first three and a half innings, the Knights' defense, led by pitcher Ava Stuewe, kept themselves in the game by limiting UCLA to just a single solo home run. Even when the Bruins increased their lead to three runs, Humphreys' homer helped keep them in striking distance. Then, the bottom of the fifth happened.

A pair of three-run home runs in the bottom of the fifth took what was a close two-run ballgame into a blowout run-rule victory for UCLA. However, three of the runners who reached base and were then brought home by these home runs ended up only getting on base in the first place because they were hit by a pitch or walked.

"If we eliminate those freebies and give up solo shots, the score is 5-1, and we're still playing right now," Ball-Malone said.

While the fifth inning was when the Bruins broke the game open, it was not the first time UCLA batters took a free base and made it back to score. Back in the fourth, the Bruins' first two batters were walked and hit by a pitch, respectively, and ended up scoring to get their team to a 3-0 lead, putting UCF deeper into a hole.

So, when eliminating all walks and hit-by-pitches from the equation, the Knights could very well have been looking at a much closer ballgame that at least would have gone on longer than five innings.

3. How To Go For It At The Plate

Irrespective of the fact that UCF's batters were facing Tinsley, Ball-Malone said her batters were "testing the water" and "tiptoeing" at the plate, which is not how they play.

"We're chippy, we're feisty, we're disruptors, and we need to act like that, and, you know, again, if we fall hard, let's do it," Ball-Malone said. "We'll get back up, and we're going to learn even more from that. So, just want to see them make a big splash."

The Knights get their chance to make a big splash on Saturday at 10 p.m. as they take on the Bruins in Game 2 with their season on the line.

Catch up on more UCF news:

World Series Roadblock: Everything UCF Knights Softball Fans to Know About The Los Angeles Super Regional

Meeting the Moment: How UCF Softball Advanced To Its Second Ever Super Regional

UCF Knights 2026 Basketball Recruiting Class Breakdown: Best Additions, Biggest Misses