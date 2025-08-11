UCF Knights Legend Went From Directional School Star To NFL Pro Bowl
The UCF Knights have had tons of talent come through their program and carve out a career in the big leagues, including running back alumni Latavius Murray. He spent all four collegiate years in Central Florida and grew to be a legend after his tenure. Murray rushed 453 times for 2,424 yards, including 43 touchdowns, for his Knights career. He's currently seventh in rushing yards and third in touchdowns in UCF history.
On a recent episode of "UCFast Cast," a podcast hosted by running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon, they walked down memory lane with Murray, discussed college stories, NFL career, early days at UCF, and post-football career.
UCF was not considered a top-tier recruiting destination for football players coming out of high school in the early 2000s, and there wasn't a business side to college sports as it is today.
"For me, it was about the opportunity," Murray said. "I came from a small area, small high school, I helped put my high school on the map and wanted to continue that."
He described UCF as a "much younger" school and unestablished compared to the other powerhouse universities.
Murray was proud to be a Knight and help build the program to a more respected status than before he arrived. Later in the episode, he brought up the victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2010 AutoZone Liberty Bowl as one of his most memorable moments from college.
The game marked as the Knights' first-ever bowl victory, with a final score of 10-6. Murray rushed 18 times for 104 yards, leading the offense, and was named the MVP.
"That season was special," he said. "Winning our first bowl game in school history and beating Georgia, an SEC powerhouse, that's what I came to UCF for."
Murray went on to play in the NFL for 11 years for six different teams, rushed 1,560 times for 6,552 yards, including 61 touchdowns. He was a Pro-Bowler in 2015 with the, what was then, Oakland Raiders. Murray may not have been a star in the big leagues, but he had a long football career, which is impressive for a running back.
The UCF Hall of Famer is currently a running back coach for Titusville High School and president of the Jon Diaz Community Center Foundation, building a community center in honor of a childhood friend who passed in 2016.
"The Jon Diaz Community Center will establish Central New York's premier community wellness and economic development facility, providing evidence-based programming that addresses critical social determinants of health while creating sustainable pathways to prosperity for residents of all ages," according to the foundation website.
Murray is still involved with the UCF program and embodies everything they stand for. The cleats have been hung, but the connection is everlasting.
More UCF Knights News
UCF Knights Myles Montgomery "Ready For The Moment" As Camp Opens
UCF Knights Viewed As Bottom-Half Football Team
Two UCF Knights Transitioning From Basketball To Football