UCF Loses TE Jayvontay Conner's Commitment

The Knights have lost a commitment for the second day in a row with the loss of tight end Jayvontay Conner.

It was a matter of time before the fireworks began to take place with Florida programs. The first couple of weeks in June were relatively quiet despite official visits taking place. Usually the excitement would be attributed to positive news, but for the UCF Knights, it’s been just the opposite within the last 48 hours.

First, Isaiah Nixon decided to decommit from UCF. He made a pledge to Florida soon afterwards. Yesterday, top tight end prospect Jayvontay Conner decided to reopen his recruitment. He was a great find by the UCF staff as he was vastly underrated by several recruiting services.

Conner reported offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, and Oregon right after his social media post that he was stepping away from his original decision to attend UCF.

This is recruiting in 2022. There will be highs and there will be lows. The recent past is obviously disappointing, but that’s why recruiting is almost non-stop throughout the year.

The UCF staff will now look to find a replacement for Conner. Overall, the Knights want to sign two tight ends in the 2023 recruiting class. 

For the class of 2023, there are four prospects committed to UCF, including defensive end Kaven Call, quarterback Dylan Rizk, offensive tackle Jamal Merriweather, and linebacker Troy Ford, Jr.

2023 UCF Commitment List

