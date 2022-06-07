Prospect Profile: UCF Commitment, LB Troy Ford, Jr.

Finding linebackers that can be physical enough to stop the inside power rushing attacks, quick and smart enough to handle run-pass option plays, and athletic enough to play pass coverage against speedy slot receivers and running backs is asking a lot. Very few high school linebackers can do all three, and even more experienced and physically developed college linebackers usually have a hard time with at least one of the aforementioned three categories. That’s why the following prospect is unique.

Troy Ford, Jr.

Troy Ford, Jr. at the UCF Spring Game @fbscout_florida

Size: 6’1”, 230-pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

Class: 2023

Recruitment

Ford chose between UCF and numerous SEC and ACC programs before deciding Orlando would be his home for college. Auburn and South Carolina likely came the closest to keeping him away from being a Knight.

Frame

A sturdy top-to-bottom build with an emphasis on powerful upper legs are the primary points for Ford’s frame. He’s not quite as physically developed with his upper half as compared to his lower half, so it’s going to be interesting to see how he redefines his body with the use of a college strength staff at his disposal while at UCF.

Athleticism

The ability to bend and contort his body after contact in an effort to release from the offensive player attempting to block Ford is impressive. He’s quite powerful even after just one step while playing defensive end and taking on much bigger offensive tackles, a good sign of his quick-twitch muscle fibers being really good. Ford’s lateral movement, which helps him defend the pass or run, is also impressive.

Instincts

When teams run to the side of the formation away from him, it is uncanny how quickly he diagnoses the play and makes a beeline for a spot where he believes he will intersect with the ball carrier. Time and time again, this is something that Ford does on film. He’s also the player that just barely gets a hand on the football to cause a deflection and eventual interception, or knocks the ball loose from behind to create a fumble. He’s football savvy for sure.

Attacking Style

Short and sweet, Ford enjoys contact. He goes full steam ahead and makes his own path. This is not a player that wants to read and react; Ford attacks downhill.

Pass Defense

This is the one area that really is hard to evaluate with linebackers because the passing games at the prep level are not even in the same stratosphere as the college level. Ford does well in one-on-one situations, however, despite often being more than 30 pounds heavier than the slot receiver or running back he goes against, and he more than holds his own. Quick feet and the ability to disrupt routes by way of knocking offensive skill players off their route are both traits he utilizes.

Overall, Ford is one of the most well-rounded linebackers in Georgia and the South. He’s also going to be coming to UCF in a time when it really needs linebacker help so there’s a great chance for early playing time.

