    • October 15, 2021
    Headed to See Thomas Castellanos Play, and OT Recruit Matthew McCoy is the Real Deal

    UCF Quarterback Thomas Castellanos will be scouted by Inside The Knights on Friday, and there is a big-time offensive tackle emerging in the Jacksonville area.
    JACKSONVILLE - Scouting Dixie high school football programs during the month of October. It just does not get any better than this. Great talent, great weather, big games, let’s go!

    After stopping by to see UCF tight end commitment Grant Stevens earlier on Thursday, it was off to see a rising senior in the afternoon, Matthew McCoy from Jacksonville Beach (Fla.) Nease.

    After playing tight end and defensive for most of his high school career, McCoy recently made the switch to offensive tackle. He’s blown up with offers from numerous programs. Look for a detailed article about McCoy at SI All-American on Saturday or Sunday, including quotes from the 6’6”, 275 pound offensive tackle regarding his official visit schedule.

    For now, just know that he’s as athletic as any offensive tackle in the country. It’s a great story since McCoy did not possess a single offer in the middle of September. As for Friday, it’s the big finale for this week’s recruiting trip as UCF quarterback commitment Thomas Castellanos.

    Thomas Castellanos, UCF quarterback commitment

    Thomas Castellanos, Quarterback, Waycross (Ga.) Ware County - committed to UCF

    Looking to see several things from Castellanos. Most importantly, accuracy with the football. How consistently does Castellanos deliver the football? Next, leadership. How does he help his teammates during those tough moments in the game? Finally, quarterback technique. It will be interesting to see Castellanos when he’s delivering passes from the pocket, as well as outside the pocket, and whether he can provide good pass technique each time he lets the football go.

    He’s going up against a really talented Warner Robins (Ga.) High School team, led by Vic Burley, one of the nation’s best class of 2023 prospects. Burley is 6’4”, 280 pounds, and he can play strong side defensive end or move inside and play defensive tackle. On offense, he plays tight end for Warner Robins. Burley also proved he's a dominant run blocker from that position.

    Friday’s edition of The Daily Knight goes much deeper into the conversation about Castellanos and Burley, as well as information about McCoy, the talented offensive tackle:

    For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast.

    Matthew McCoy Offensive Tackle St. Augustine (Fla.) Creekside
