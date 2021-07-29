On Wednesday, UCF Brought in Ocala Football Prospects for Unofficial Visits

The city of Ocala has several hidden gems for college football programs, and five of those prospects were on campus for UCF Football unofficial visits. One of them was offered a scholarship by the Knights.

For the state of Florida, there are few areas without serious high school football talent, Ocala included. Fortunately for UCF, some of that hidden talent trekked to Orlando today to tour UCF. The prospects hail from a program that’s no stranger to success.

Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic has been a really good program over the years. Winning state championships in 2005 and 2010, as well as being state runner up in 2006 and 2008. This traditional power provided several recruits that went to UCF’s campus and visited today. Here’s an overview of the one prospect that was offered, plus a glimpse of the other prospects that toured UCF.

Tommy “Bruno” Kinsler

Tommy "Bruno" Kinsler during the 2020 season (his sophomore year) Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’6”, 300-pounds

Position: Offensive Line

Class: 2023

Recruitment: Kinsler earned offers from UCF today, as well as prior offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Alabama A&M, USF, Ball State and Charlotte.

In a quick exchange with Kinsler he stated, “I had a great time at UCF.” I loved the campus and the football facility and I loved meeting the coaches.” When asked about his possible future college position coach, UCF Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand, Kinsler responded with the following.

“It was nice meeting him today. He’s a very cool coach.”

Watching Kinsler Live

After seeing Kinsler four times last fall, there was never any doubt he would be a major college recruit. Case in point, meeting Kinsler told quite a story within itself. When introduced, it appeared to be a senior transferring to Trinity Catholic for his senior year. He was massive and looked like a college lineman. When told Kinsler was only going to be a sophomore, it was surreal.

As for Kinsler at two practices and two games, he was a work in progress that certainly improved as the season progressed last fall. He played guard and could do the same in college, but he’s also athletic enough to play tackle. Watch this clip and pay attention to his feet and nothing else.

That particular drill represents an offensive left tackle working on moving his feet laterally to cut off an edge defender. That’s what NFL left tackles attempt to perfect to make mega-millions. It’s not a new science, but one that’s very difficult to master. Kinsler’s size and particularly his length provide him a chance to be a big-time offensive tackle, and perhaps even the prized left tackle.

With UCF entering the race for Kinsler’s services, it will help the Knights to establish a relationship with him. He’s only going to be a junior this fall, so that adds opportunities to develop a good relationship with that much time before he signs a letter of intent. Kinsler also came to UCF with other prospects.

More Talent from Marion County and Trinity Catholic

Amongst the prospects that came with Kinsler to UCF were:

**Jaydon Hodge, a 2022 prospect with offers from Mississippi State, Maryland, Syracuse, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and several Ivy League institutions.

Hodge is no stranger to the seven-on-seven circuit, where he’s been scouted for multiple years. He’s played cornerback and safety throughout his high school career, and he’s likely to end up at safety in college. Absolutely great guy and one that anyone that meets him will root for.

**Kayden McCarson, a 2023 prospect with tremendous upside as a safety or possibly another position. He’s an athlete first and foremost. This young man could project at linebacker or hybrid linebacker, depending on the defense, and becoming an edge defender is not out of the question (two years of high school remain). He performed very well at the Alabama camp earlier this summer, and his film showed a safety with good hands to haul in interceptions and penchant for contact. Most importantly, he’s a true athlete as the following tweet indicates.

He earned an offer from Arkansas State to date, but that list shall grow this fall. Mark that down. McCarson still holds two years of high school to improve his craft. With his natural athleticism, there’s a chance for him to make quite a leap in terms of football technique and understanding.

**Marquis Jones is a class of 2022 linebacker with offers from Charlotte, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Florida A&M, Liberty, and New Mexico. With a build to play linebacker, Jones is a player that could elevate the number of offers he’s received with a good senior season.

Jones showed the ability to play inside-out as a linebacker, taking on receivers in the intermediate passing zones and rushing towards the sidelines to blow up screens. He’s physical and can run. This is a good football player.

**Loyal Gresham provides an edge defender for Trinity Catholic. He’s a 2022 player with good length and a well-balanced frame. He’s probably already playing the position he will be in college, and that’s defensive end.

Gresham moves well in space and changes direction well. This transplant from Virginia is a player few know about, but he’s going to play football in college. His senior year at Trinity Catholic will settle that debate quickly. He’s 6’3”, 240-pounds and can run. College coaches always need that body type and athleticism combination.

