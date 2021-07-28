Photos and Videos from Scouting Carrollwood Day School

There's nothing like getting ready for fall football camp. Here's a look at one of the last days of summer workouts for Carrollwood Day School, a program with several Division I prospects.

It's the end of July. There are several high school programs just getting ready for the beginning of fall camp. One of those programs would be Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School, a rising 3A program within the state of Florida.

There are several prospects for the Patriots, and here are some of the photos and videos from yesterday's scouting trip to the campus of Carrollwood Day School.

The above video showed Anthony Carrie, a promising 2024 running back prospect, squatting. He is a young man that's going to be a national recruit. He's already earned offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Utah, Georgia, LSU and Maryland amongst several others.

This next young man is not one that many know much about, but he's really strong and just growing into his body. Meet offensive lineman Montrail Holmes, only a sophomore this fall, he's already posting big numbers in the weight room.

Although many likely know about him already, another sophomore to watch would be Bredell Richardson, a wide receiver that seemingly always finds a way to get open. He's a prospect that will be another national recruit.

A 2022 defensive end already committed to North Carolina State. His name would be Brandon Cleveland. This young man is already strong, but his frame will allow him to continue to grow and gain additional power.

Carrollwood Day School is a rising program with more talent than most people currently know. They will be a team to be wreckoned with this season and into the future with so many talented underclassmen.

The Big Guys up Front

Final Thoughts

Look for this program to continue to climb in the state of Florida and it's a school that college coaches will become quite familiar with during the coming years.

