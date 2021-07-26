Recruiting Update: UCF Football Unofficial Visitors

As we approach the beginning of fall camp, UCF Football continues to bring in recruits for visits. Here’s the latest regarding the Knights' recruiting efforts.

Recruiting never ends. You will see that phrase over and over on this site because it’s true and words to live by if you follow college football. The UCF coaches and recruiting administrators continuously attempt to communicate with and bring in recruits for visits.

This past weekend, the Knights scheduled visits with six prospects. Here’s a closer look at those prospects, plus a video defining the recruiting situation for each recruit.

Grant Stevens

Vitals: 6’4”, 220-pounds

Position: Tight End

Class: 2022

School: Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease

Although committed to Coastal Carolina, UCF’s coaching staff is not giving up. This is the type of flex tight end that the Knights will seek out because UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn utilizes H-Backs, traditional tight ends and flex tight ends within his offense. Stevens has the athleticism and size to play multiple tight end roles at the college level.

Jamaal Johnson

Vitals: 6’2”, 250-pounds

Position: Defensive End

Class: 2022

School: Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Johnson committed to UCF already, and it’s great to see him come back to campus for an unofficial visit. There was nothing particular about the visit for Johnson, as he stated, “They just wanted to see my face and hang out.”

Playing for one of Florida’s top talent-producing programs, look for an in-person review of Johnson early this fall as the Lions play a fantastic regular season schedule. In fact, Chaminade-Madonna plays at defending Florida 8A state champion Sanford (Seminole) on Oct. 1, so that’s fairly close to the UCF campus for those that would like to see Johnson play. Inside The Knights will likely see Johnson multiple times, with the Seminole, Buford, Lakewood and American Heritage games being the most likely contests to scout.

Jordan McDonald

Vitals: 6’1”, 220-pounds

Position: Running Back

Class: 2022

School: Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton

UCF and Tennessee are two of the schools to keep an eye on with McDonald, as he’s been to see each program already. This unofficial visit certainly helps the Knights in their quest to land McDonald’s services. Keep in mind, McDonald lives just north of Atlanta, Ga. He’s not just going to visit Orlando at a moment’s notice. Good sign for the Knights.

Zechariah Owens

Vitals: 6’7”, 345-pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

Class: 2023

School: McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy

This is Owens second time visiting UCF (see Twitter post below) in less than two months time. He’s going to be a national recruit so it’s good for the UCF Football coaching staff to get Owens familiar with the UCF campus and facilities at an early stage of his recruitment.

Although only going into his junior year of high school, Owens is already physically imposing and understands how to move in space to set up second-level blocks (linebacker level). Owens bends well and presents a unique challenge to edge rushers because of his length as much as his size. UCF already offered a scholarship, and he’s earned scholarship offers from Liberty, Michigan State, Louisville, and Georgia Tech as well.

Quincy Milhomme

Vitals: 5’10”, 180-pounds

Class: 2020

School: El Dorado (Kan.) Butler Community College

This young man played his high school football at Fort Myers (Fla.) South Fort Myers. He’s in the community college ranks now, and his speed and athleticism are going to earn him Division I offers. After watching just five clips of his South Fort Myers film, it was obvious that Milhomme could really run and he displayed a penchant for physical contact and tackling. The Knights are always looking for cornerbacks, and Milhomme is an intriguing option.

Emmanuel Henderson

Vitals: 6’1”, 185-pounds

Class: 2022

School: Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County

A slasher with the speed to go the distance, and the power to run through tackles, Henderson is one of the nation’s premier football recruits. With offers from the likes of Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, Henderson made a pledge to Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Whether he’s openly shopping for a new school or what exactly is going on with his recruitment is not yet known.

Henderson does not involve himself with interviews all that often, and he’s playing for a program located just 20 minutes north of the Florida Panhandle that does not receive much attention either.

As for UCF, this visit is a sign that yet again the Knights want to recruit the nation’s very best players and will go up against any program for a top prospect. That’s the way UCF started the 2022 recruiting campaign, and the UCF fan base should expect each recruiting class to go each year moving forward.

Here's the video explaining the recruiting situation with the Knights and the aforementioned prospects:

