Discussing the 2022 UCF Football Commitments

Heading into the football season, a recruiting overview is in order regarding the UCF Football program. Here’s an overview of the players that committed to the Knights.

The recruiting class of 2022, the UCF football program has eight commitments. The Knights are roughly halfway home to finishing their football recruiting class. What do the knights have so far? Here's a closer look.

Thus far, UCF has accumulated 8 total verbal commitments. 4 on the offensive side of the ball and four on the defensive side of the ball. Now let's take a look individually, along with the use of a podcast. Just below the podcast, the specific where's the players that are committed to the Knights.

Each of the player links leads to a former Inside The Knights article about that recruit.

Nikai Martinez, Cornerback, 5’11”, 175-pounds, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Martinez brings attitude, talent, and dedication to the gridiron. This natural athlete could help UCF at multiple positions, and his best attribute will be adapting to whatever the coaching staff needs him to do. Martinez recently commented that he's open to even playing safety if that's what gets him on the field.

Caden Kitler, Offensive Line, 6’3”, 300-pounds, The Colony (Texas) John Paul II

Kitler is a unique football player. While playing left tackle at his high school, the UCF coaching staff believes that he will be best suited to play inside at offensive guard or Center. With really quick feet and the ability to make blocks within the tackle box and out in space, Kitler will be an asset to UCF regardless of which position he plays.

TJ Bullard, Linebacker, 6’1”, 210-pounds, Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

Bullard will play linebacker for UCF. The only question, Which exact linebacker or linebacker positions will it be for bullard? He could end up at the hybrid linebacker position, a weak side linebacker position, or rotate between the two positions. Additionally, he’s good in coverage. Bullard should be a part of the nickel and dime packages.

Keahnist Thompson, Defensive End, 6’4”, 260-pounds, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

A natural pass rusher, Thompson has the ability to rush the passer by going inside or outside the offensive lineman in front of him. Quick hands, solid technique, and the understanding of how to get “skinny” when attacking a gap make Thompson difficult to keep out of the backfield. He’s also capable of playing defensive end or defensive tackle. This is a young man that will see the field early for the Knights.

Tyler Griffin, Wide Receiver, 6’4”, 200-pounds, Brooklet (Ga.) Southeast Bulloch

One of the most natural athletes that UCF recruited in the last few years, Griffin is a long-armed and long Legged young man that can absolutely jump up and take the football away from a defender. He’s also quick in space; he makes defenders miss much like a slot receiver or smaller running back would despite being built like a wing forward for basketball. His speed and overall athleticism will be assets for the deep passing game as well as any other way the Knights utilize Griffin’s skills.

Jamaal Johnson, Defensive End, 6’2”, 250-pounds, Miramar (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Johnson provides the edge toughness that one seeks out from a player that plays the run and the pass. He’s capable of playing either defensive end position, and much like Thompson, could move inside during obvious passing situations. He’s accustomed to playing top-notch high school programs, and should be an early contributor in Orlando.

Miguel Maldonado, Offensive Tackle, 6’6”, 325-pounds, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

A very athletic big man, Maldonado is just learning the game of football after being a basketball player growing up. He has much to learn, but Maldonado’s natural kick step during pass protection, and his ability to run block are really impressive for a one-year football player. After learning the nuances of the UCF offensive line blocking scheme, Maldonado could be a two or three-year starter for the Knights.

Thomas Castellanos, Quarterback, 5’11”, 200-pounds, Waycross (Ga.) Ware County

Some teams wanted Castellanos to play cornerback, but he decided he wanted to play quarterback and that's why he's coming to UCF. A mobile and accurate quarterback, Castellanos fts the mold of a quarterback that Gus Malzahn and UCF need to run the power-spread offense. He’s adept at making throws on the run, reading what the defense gives him before throwing or running, and he’s excellent when ad libbing inside or outside the pocket. Castellanos makes plays, and that’s the bottom line.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel and Podcast

Recent Articles

UCF Football Offensive Line Recruiting: UCF Needs Balance with 2022 Class

Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is Good for UCF, Plus Recruiting News

Photo and Video Reels from the Varsity Sports Network Orlando Media Day

Leading by Example: National Recruit Gabe Dindy from Lakeland High School

Film Review of UCF Defensive Tackle Prospect Jordan Hall

Combining Talent and Dedication: Kayin Lee from Cedar Grove High School

UCF and Maryland Sign Two-Game Deal, Helps the Knights Join the Power Five?

UCF and Florida Schedule Series, Now What’s Next for UCF?

Photos and Videos from Scouting Carrollwood Day School

Clay Wedin: Interview with Talented Florida 2023 Offensive Line Prospect