Photo and Video Reels: Varsity Sports Network Orlando Prep Football Media Day

High Schools will be returning to the classroom and football players will be returning to the practice field. That’s why Varsity Sports Network hosted an Orlando Media Day for numerous programs with the counties of Orange and Osceola.

Media day is the signal for football. In Orlando, that media day just took place in the downtown Orlando area and it was a really good turnout. Great to have football back and the setup was top-notch by the host organization, Varsity Sports Network.

Varsity Sports Network broadcasts Florida prep football 12 months a year. That’s what it started as and will continue to be all about. With that, the Amway Center in downtown Orlando hosted all the media, coaches, players and staff. It was a great way to gain valuable information about several top-notch recruits via interviews and photographs, and also a chance to see younger players that will be coming up the ranks.

A few highlights from the event included getting to know Orlando (Fla.) Evans Head Coach Kenard Lang. He’s a former Evans player himself that went onto Miami and then the NFL. Despite his own football success, he’s giving back to his community and loves coaching. A detailed article about Coach Lang and the Evans program will kickstart Sunday’s coverage, so be ready for that. He has quite a bit of talent returning, and big plans for Evans High School Football.

Some of the players that were interviewed include Boone offensive tackle Leyton Nelson and his Head Coach Andy Johnson, Apopka cornerback Nikai Martinez and defensive lineman Kaven Call, and West Orange wide receiver Jayden Gibson among others.

Before diving into more information about many of the other players people will see tomorrow and throughout early this next week, here are a couple of video reels and several photos from the Orlando Media Day hosted by Varsity Sports Network.

Look for several interviews, prospect analysis, podcasts, and coaching perspectives from Saturday’s media day starting Sunday morning. There’s more going on in the Orlando area than the vast majority of people realize. Orlando and its surrounding cities provide fantastic prep football talent for everyone to witness.

Let's start off with a video reel highlighting numerous players:

Zane Durant, Lake Nona - Penn State Commitment

Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva Football Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Ocoee High School Football

Celebration High School Running Back Oniel Senatus - 2023 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Jayden Gibson, Wide Receiver, Orlando (Fla.) West Orange Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Dr. Phillips Linebacker and LSU Commitment DeMario Tolan Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Foundation Academy Defensive End Donovan Branch Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel and Podcast

Recent Articles

Film Review of UCF Defensive Tackle Prospect Jordan Hall

Combining Talent and Dedication: Kayin Lee from Cedar Grove High School

UCF and Maryland Sign Two-Game Deal, Helps the Knights Join the Power Five?

UCF and Florida Schedule Series, Now What’s Next for UCF?

Photos and Videos from Scouting Carrollwood Day School

Clay Wedin: Interview with Talented Florida 2023 Offensive Line Prospect

Defining what UCF Safety Divaad Wilson Brings to the Defense

Recruiting Update: UCF Unofficial Visitors

Southern Exposure Camp: Prospect Analysis

Which UCF Running Backs and Wide Receivers will Become Major Contributors this Fall?

UCF Running Back Mark-Antony Richards Defines a Modern Running Back

Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is Good for UCF, Plus Recruiting News

Evaluating the Impact of UCF Football Transfer Bryson Armstrong

Linebacker Eriq Gilyard has a Great Opportunity to Lead the UCF Defense

2023 Prospect Film Review: Miami Edison Wide Receiver Nathaniel "RayRay" Joseph

2023 Film Review: Wide Receiver Raymond Cottrell is a National Recruit

2023 Prospect Film Review: Elite Defensive Tackle John Walker

Here’s a Look at Boise State’s Key Players and Position Groups to Watch

The Louisville Game is Huge for UCF Football Recruiting