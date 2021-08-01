Photo and Video Reels: Varsity Sports Network Orlando Prep Football Media Day

Sports Illustrated home
Photo and Video Reels from the Varsity Sports Network Orlando Media Day

High Schools will be returning to the classroom and football players will be returning to the practice field. That’s why Varsity Sports Network hosted an Orlando Media Day for numerous programs with the counties of Orange and Osceola.
Author:
Publish date:

Media day is the signal for football. In Orlando, that media day just took place in the downtown Orlando area and it was a really good turnout. Great to have football back and the setup was top-notch by the host organization, Varsity Sports Network.

Varsity Sports Network broadcasts Florida prep football 12 months a year. That’s what it started as and will continue to be all about. With that, the Amway Center in downtown Orlando hosted all the media, coaches, players and staff. It was a great way to gain valuable information about several top-notch recruits via interviews and photographs, and also a chance to see younger players that will be coming up the ranks.

A few highlights from the event included getting to know Orlando (Fla.) Evans Head Coach Kenard Lang. He’s a former Evans player himself that went onto Miami and then the NFL. Despite his own football success, he’s giving back to his community and loves coaching. A detailed article about Coach Lang and the Evans program will kickstart Sunday’s coverage, so be ready for that. He has quite a bit of talent returning, and big plans for Evans High School Football.

Some of the players that were interviewed include Boone offensive tackle Leyton Nelson and his Head Coach Andy Johnson, Apopka cornerback Nikai Martinez and defensive lineman Kaven Call, and West Orange wide receiver Jayden Gibson among others.

Before diving into more information about many of the other players people will see tomorrow and throughout early this next week, here are a couple of video reels and several photos from the Orlando Media Day hosted by Varsity Sports Network.

Look for several interviews, prospect analysis, podcasts, and coaching perspectives from Saturday’s media day starting Sunday morning. There’s more going on in the Orlando area than the vast majority of people realize. Orlando and its surrounding cities provide fantastic prep football talent for everyone to witness.

Let's start off with a video reel highlighting numerous players:

Zane Durant, Lake Nona - Penn State Commitment

Zane Durant, Lake Nona - Penn State Commitment

Sincere Edwards with Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva teammates and HC

Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva Football 

Ocoee High School Football

Ocoee High School Football

Oniel Senatus, Running Back, Celebration (Fla.) High School - 2023

Celebration High School Running Back Oniel Senatus - 2023

Jayden Gibson, Wide Receiver, Orlando (Fla.) West Orange - 2022

Jayden Gibson, Wide Receiver, Orlando (Fla.) West Orange

DeMario Tolan, Linebacker, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips

Dr. Phillips Linebacker and LSU Commitment DeMario Tolan

Donovan Branch, Defensive End, Orlando (Fla.) Foundation Academy

Foundation Academy Defensive End Donovan Branch

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel and Podcast

