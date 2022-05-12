Thursday Recruiting Rundown: Top Underclassmen Football Recruits to Watch

Through Wednesday, May 11, here are eight of the top prep underclassmen that have been seen live during the high school football spring practice scouting tour.

GULF SHORES, Ala. - After hitting cities like Lakeland, Tampa, Venice, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Pensacola and now Gulf Shores, it’s time to bring up a few of the top underclassmen that have come to the forefront during spring ball. There are more underclassmen to be seen, and those will be discussed at a later date, along with the names of several more players that have been seen during the first couple of weeks of spring ball.

Class of 2024

T.J. Moore, WR/S, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic

A new name on the recruiting scene, Moore will not remain that way for long. He looks the part, plays the part, and is the part of a big-time college football recruit. His defined physique looks more like a player that is at the age of 20 instead of 15 or 16. As a receiver, Moore is physical, taking advantage of natural strength. Also of note, Moore’s explosiveness out of his cuts is dynamic. He’s already about 6’2”, so a long frame that’s able to break down and make defenders miss is a great attribute. Look for Moore to start adding offers soon.

With two years of high school remaining, T.J. Moore is a wide receiver that has a chance to explode into the recruiting scene. @fbscout_florida

Adrian Posse, QB, Miami (Fla.) Columbus

With the size at 6’4”, 205-pounds, Posse looks the part of a FBS signal caller. He’s also been training to play the position for a long time. Now a part of the Columbus program, one of the best in all of Florida, Posse will be in line to make plays and continue to develop his skills for the college level. He already possesses two of the most important skills: natural arm strength and a desire to learn. The day Posse was scouted, he was the first position player out on the practice field at roughly 5:30 a.m. That’s a great sign for his future.

Chance Robinson, WR, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas

As smooth and natural a route runner for a rising junior as one will probably find, Robinson possesses the knack for separating at the last critical moment to catch an over-the-shoulder bomb. He’s also very shifty while being closely guarded in man coverage near the line of scrimmage, finding a way to lose his defender at the most opportune moment. Seeing Robinson’s all-around skills live is quite impressive.

Ronnie Royal, Slot WR, Gulf Shores (Ala.) High School

After winning Max Preps National Freshman of the Year in 2020, Royal has since begun to widen his overall skills. Wildcat quarterback, slot receiver, running back, cornerback, and safety, Royal makes plays at all levels of the field. Seeing him in practice also provides evidence that he’s adept at returning punts and kickoffs. Royal’s explosiveness and desire to win make him a truly great 2024 prospect.

Class of 2025

Dallas Golden, CB, Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

After starting as a freshman, Golden is continuing to add muscle and height to his frame. He already provides the length college coaches prefer with a cornerback. Golden’s long arms and quick feet still need more development like any other players that are just 15, but he’s such a natural athlete it is plausible to project him at cornerback, safety, wide receiver or even possibly running back. Golden has tremendous upside.

Koby Howard, WR, Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic

Howard is a deep threat that also provides the shake-and-bake to make plays near the line of scrimmage and weave his way through traffic for a score. He’s the proverbial multi-faceted receiver that college coaches desire. Already about 6’0”, 180-pounds, Howard is in great shape. He is also a player that goes hard at practice. Howard is quickly becoming one of the most explosive players in Florida regardless of class.

WR Koby Howard's frame is beginning to fill out. @fbscout_florida

Anthony Smith, DT, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard

An absolutely mammoth young man at 6’1, 335-pounds, it is amazing how well this young player moves his feet. He’s a penetrator and not just a two-gap player. Smith bullied his way through double teams and chased down players from behind that weighed 150-pounds less than him. There’s also the point of this young defensive lineman’s effort.

Despite his physical nature on the gridiron, Smith is a humble and nice young man on the sidelines. @fbscout_florida

He comes off the snap and looks to plug his gap, find the ball carrier, and disengage from the offensive lineman, and make a tackle. Play after play, that’s what Smith did during practice on Friday, May 6. He’s an amazing talent. He’s about as sure-fire a future success story as one will find. Great kid, too.

Also note: Dillard is as deep as any team in Florida, regardless of class.

Jamarice Wilder, RB, Venice (Fla.) High School

Especially for such a young running back, Wilder packs a punch in the hole and makes defenders miss in space as well. That combination is generally reserved for older, more confident running backs. Wilder hits the hole hard and grinds out the tough yards when he needs to do so, and he also hits the gas pedal and reaches the perimeter to make plays in space. He’s a really gifted player that will be the lead running back for Venice’s defending 8A State Championship team.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class

Ranking Florida's Top 100 High School Football Prospects for the Class of 2023

Can UCF, FL, FSU and Miami Keep Top Florida HS Football Recruits at Home?

Jaylon Robinson Visiting "The U" and Will Make a Decision This Week

Should the NCAA Waive the 25-Player Scholarship Limit?

Big Visits Starting to Line Up for UCF Football