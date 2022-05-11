Jaylon Robinson Visiting "The U" and Will Make a Decision This Week
ORLANDO - After graduating from UCF, Jaylon Robinson is now finalizing his final college destination before giving the NFL his services. On Wednesday, Robinson will trek to Coral Gables and visit the University of Miami. Previously, Robinson had visited his hometown school, TCU, in Fort Worth, as well as Ole Miss and Tennessee. Robinson's decision date has also been moved up:
During Robinson’s three-season career with the Knights, his statistics include 76 receptions, 1,329 yards, 17.5 average, and eight touchdowns.
