Big Visits Starting to Line Up for UCF Football

The UCF Knights are building momentum along the recruiting trail as its first big official visit weekend approaches.

(Profile Photo is of John Walker, the elite defensive tackle living in suburban Orlando.)

ORLANDO - This is the first full calendar year that UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff have gone through to recruit a particular recruiting class. That time is paying off, as official visits are starting to line up in addition to the six commitments for the Knights. Here’s a sneak peak at what’s coming, as well as some projections afterwards.

June 3rd Weekend

While the following list is public, know that there are a few more recruits that have yet to announce that they will be visiting UCF on June 3 and other dates. They will do so in the not so distant future. For now, here are the players coming to UCF on June 3rd.

Dylan Rizk, QB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons - UCF commitment

Kaven Call, DE, Apopka (Fla.) High School - UCF commitment

Jayvontay Conner, TE, Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth - UCF commitment

Ja’Keem Jackson, CB, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

John Walker, DT, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Every one of the above visitors is either already committed to the Knights or a truly coveted prospect. This is a really great start to June, a prime recruiting month for FBS programs like UCF.

June 10th Weekend

Guerlens Milfort, DT, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

Lakeland High School always has big-time talent, and 2022 is no exception. Milfort is one of Florida's top defensive tackle recruits and the Knights are really pushing for the big man.

June 17th Weekend

Terry Simmons, DT, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

Simmons is one of the best combinations of talent and academics in the country. He's coveted by schools like Wake Forest, Northwest and Duke, three of the best well known academic institutions in America. He wants to be an engineer, something UCF is selling hard with its tremendous engineering program of its own.

What’s Next?

Look for a flurry of prospects to make public announcements during the next 10-15 days about their specific official visit plans. It’s more a matter of logistics right now than whether certain prospects will be heading to UCF to see what the Knights are all about.

Some of the visitors will be in early in the month, and some each weekend there after. The interesting part for the UCF coaching staff is mixing and matching their time with official visits and the camps that will be run during most weekends in June. Everyone in the UCF Football office puts in a lot of time, but that’s especially true in spring and early summer. Recruiting is non-stop during this time.

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class

Ranking Florida's Top 100 High School Football Prospects for the Class of 2023

Can UCF, FL, FSU and Miami Keep Top Florida HS Football Recruits at Home?

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Prospect Profile: 2023 RB Jordan Louie

Recruiting Run Down for May 5th

Talking FSU with NoleGameday Writer Dustin Lewis

NIL and the Transfer Portal: Which Schools Get Caught Cheating?

UCF Lands in #1 Ranked 2023 Linebacker’s Top Five Schools