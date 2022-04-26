Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class
TAMPA - You need speed? Got it. Quickness? Sure thing. Route runners? Absolutely. Size? That’s here, too. Welcome to the Sunshine where the talent within the class of 2023 wide receivers have a wide variety of skills.
Keep in mind that all of these young football players have a variety of skills; the categories used simply denote a top attribute. Each of them could likely fall into multiple aspects of being a wide receiver.
Further, some recruits listed as defensive backs and running backs could have also been added to this list. Finally, there are even more receivers that have not been scouted yet so they are not mentioned. It seems like there’s a talented wide receiver in just about every direction one looks in the Sunshine State. Florida is loaded!
Route Runners
All of the following players could be listed in multiple categories, but their ability to run routes catches one’s attention when combined with their athletic prowess. Any one of these young men that makes it to the NFL from this first group, it should not be a surprise. While there’s still work to be done because learning routes is a life-long skill for a receiver, each of these players does a really good job for a high school player.
William Fowles, 6’3”, 200-pounds, Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
Brandon Inniss, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage
Andy Jean, 6’1”, 180-pounds, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Bryson Rodgers, Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch
Carnell Tate, Chicago (Ill.) / Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Traylon Ray, 6’2”, 180-pounds, Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian
Big Receivers
This group plays with their size as much if not more than anything. Even Lawrence, who has plenty of shake and bake, uses his strength as much as anything else. Several others within this specific grouping could also be listed elsewhere. Overall, the number of big receivers that make plays after the catch is off the charts.
Jeremiah Augustin, 6’6”, 180-pounds, Jupiter (Fla.) Jupiter Christian
Ahmari Borden, 6’3”, 190-pounds, Quincy (Fla.) Munroe Day School - Stanford commitment
Raymond Cottrell, 6’3”, 210-pounds, Milton (Fla.) High School - Georgia commitment
Darion Domineck, 6’4”, 185-pounds, Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island
Olsen Patt Henry, 6’2”, 210-pounds, Naples (Fla.) First Baptist
Arthur Jenkins, 6’3”, 190-pounds, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard - FAU commitment
Darren “Goldie” Lawrence, 6’1”, 200-pounds, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - FSU commitment
Reed Robinson, 6’3”, 185-pounds, Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington
Jeremiah Shack, 6’3”, 200-pounds, Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin
Dayquavious Sorey, 6’2”, 200-pounds, Graceville (Fla.) Chipley - Georgia commitment
Hykeem Williams, 6’3”, 215-pounds, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan
Dynamic
From the following players, it’s basically comical how many of these players will make a defensive back a YouTube highlight. The stop-and-start moves, double moves, and just plain speed from the following list is phenomenal. Every one of these players can change a game with a single play.
Jalen Brown, 6’1”, 170-pounds, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep
Keyon Brown, 6’2”, 190-pounds, Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards
Read More
Eddie Combs, 5’11”, 165-pounds, Rockledge (Fla.) High School
Richard Dandridge, 5’10”, 155-pounds, Homestead (Fla.) High School
Santana Fleming, 5’10”, 160-pounds, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage
Isaiah Hardge, 5’10”, 165-pounds, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
Kelton Henderson, 5’11”, 175-pounds, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh
Vandrevious Jacobs, 6’0”, 170-pounds, Vero Beach (Fla.) High School - FSU commitment
Izaiah Jean-Baptiste, 5’10”, 180-pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola
Edwin Joseph, 6’0”, 175-pounds, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph, 5’10”, 170-pounds, Miami (Fla.) Edison
Ja'Carree Kelly, 5’10”, 165-pounds, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz
Kenny Kelly, 6’2”, 195-pounds, Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby
Lamar Seymore, 6’0”, 175-pounds, Miami (Fla.) Central - Miami commitment
Robert Stafford, 5’11”, 170-pounds, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
Tray Tolliver, 5’9”, 170-pounds, Lake City (Fla.) Columbia
Asaad Waseem, 6’0”, 180-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Ocoee
Robby Washington, 5’10”, 170-pounds, Miami (Fla.) Killian - Miami commitment
Rico Watkins, 5’11”, 165-pounds, Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards
Creed Whittemore, 5’11”, 180-pounds, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz
Eugene Wilson III, 5’11”, 170-pounds, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither
Upside
Some of these young men have major offers so why would they be placed here? Well, they are just scratching the surface of what they are capable of doing. The size and length of these players is the starting point, and all of them can really run in the open field. Any one of these three could be a future star if they continue to develop by working their craft and honing their skills.
Tyree Patterson, 6’2”, 180-pounds, Eustis (Fla.) High School - Florida commitment
Aidan Mizell, 6’2”, 180-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Boone
Zackary Drawdy, 6’3”, 180-pounds, Yulee (Fla.) High School
Hardwood to Gridiron
As high of an upside as any player in the country, Williams has only played wide receiver since last August. Thrusted into the role and scoring touchdown after touchdown along the way, he’s now beginning to add the nuances of running routes. This 27 ppg basketball player has now dedicated himself to the life of a receiver. Look out for Williams down the line, as there are few with better hand-eye coordination, leaping ability, and speed than this gazelle on the gridiron. His vast potential cannot be defined by words. Watch this one-handed snag by Williams, as he makes it look routine:
Tyler Williams, 6’4”, 195-pounds, Lakeland (Fla.) High School
Final Thoughts
It’s enjoyable scouting wide receivers from across the state of Florida. The sheer volume is incredible and this list is certainly far from complete. No list can truly mention them all. Regardless, do note that Florida’s wide receiver class of 2023 is truly special.