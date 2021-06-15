An Inside Look at UCF Football as Seen on Twitter

Many UCF football events continue to take place, and the volume of Twitter activity sheds some light into the UCF football program, especially recruiting.

One of UCF football's top recruiting priorities would be adding even more speed and playmaking ability to the wide receiver core. The Knights brought in one of the most athletic Georiga slot wide receivers today.

His name is Maurice Turner, and he attends Douglass (Ga.) Coffee High School. The athletic and nimble prospect lined up at several positions last year for his high school team, and he's one of those dynamic skill players that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn likes to find unique ways to place the football in his hands.

If you are a fan of UCF football or just a fan WWE wrestling, this next tweet is for you. DeMario Tolan is one of the top Florida prep linebackers for the class of 2022, and he's accompanied by Thaddeus Bullard, but this man goes by a different name in the wrestling world.

Titus O'Neil is a former big-time prep football player himself, playing for Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee before going on to play for the Florida Gators and a brief NFL career. Now a wrestling star, he's also the father of UCF recruit TJ Bullard, a linebacker from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep.

It appears that Mr. Bullard is not the only person with multiple careers. As UCF quarterback commitment Thomas Castellanos's video will illustrate, UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams can also drop a few rhymes in addition to his defensive coordinator duties...

While "T-Will" dropped the microphone after his solo act, he did not disappoint as a recruiter this past weekend. Along with the rest of the UCF football coaches, staff, and student managers, the Knights did a fantastic job of recruiting. Here's a tweet from top-notch 2022 cornerback Nikai Martinez from Apopka (Fla.) High School after taking his official visit to UCF.

Sticking with cornerbacks, here's Jarell Stinson from Opelika (Ala.) High School. He's one of the top cornerbacks down South and the Knights would love to land him.

One of the top nationally ranked defensive ends officially visited UCF this past weekend. Khurtiss Perry plays for Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing, and his tweet tells the story about just how elite this young man is and the company that UCF recruiting is keeping.

There was also a birthday boy, from Alabama again, no less, that visited UCF football this past weekend. The recruit in question would be 2023 defensive end Jaquavious Russaw from Montgomery (Ala.) Carver. He's one of Alabama's top rising juniors.

One other quick note on Alabama prospects, as elite 2023 defensive tackle Peter Woods described his feelings about his UCF unofficial visit.

This next tweet displays exactly what Bounce House Weekend was all about: fun! This is just an awesome video!

Not only is UCF recruiting big-time defensive end Keahnist Thompson, but his Lakeland High School teammate, Miguel Maldonado is recruiting him as well.

One of the top big-play wide recruits on UCF's recruiting board would be Tyler Griffin from Brooklet (Ga.) Southeast Bulloch. The 6'4" 200 pound wide receiver is also an elite athlete on the basketball court, as he's posterized numerous players in the past.

What would a UCF football recruiting weekend be without a Boom! from Coach Malzahn? Well done Beth Burkett, well done.

This next tweet is a personal favorite, as Marcus Peterson is a prospect that yours truly discovered at a game last fall when Lake City (Fla.) Columbia played at Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian. After jumping up and snatching a touchdown pass that otherwise looked like a throw away (being serious), it was obvious that Peterson was not just some add-on from the basketball team. A few tweets about Peterson that evening and several recruiting stories later, and Peterson is a national recruit with roughly 30 offers.

Moving over to the current UCF football roster, here's proof that Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand keeps close tabs on his returning players.

UCF football is thriving, and Twitter is a great resource to find unique and interesting conversation pieces about the Knights.

