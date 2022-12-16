Skip to main content

Knights Hosting JUCO Cornerback

Top junior college cornerback will be visiting UCF Knights.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the departure of Davonte Brown to the Transfer Portal, the need to add more cornerback talent became obvious for the UCF Knights.

They already hold a commitment from prep talent Braeden Marshall from nearby Lake Mary (Fla.) High School, as well as Jason Duclona from Estero (Fla.) High School. That's a tremendous start to the cornerback haul for the Knights.

Still, adding an experienced player could potentially help the UCF roster as well as those two young men. 

It’s rare for there to be many truly big-time college cornerbacks hitting the Transfer Portal. There’s also another way for UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff to improve the roster.

The junior college ranks.

The Knights are hosting Ja’Maric Morris, a 6-foot-3 and 205-pound talent from famed Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He is taking his official visit to UCF this weekend.

Watching the highlights of Morris, a few obvious high-level skills are present. This young man’s natural size and well-rounded frame are evident. He’s physically ready to compete at the Power 5 level. That is paramount with UCF moving to the Big 12 this next July.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He’s also capable of pivoting out of his backpedal and going into a race with a receiver during a nine route, i.e. an opposing receiver racing down the field during a go route. If a cornerback cannot defend this pass, he cannot make a true impact at the Power 5 level. Morris shows the capabilities of doing just that. Check out the video below for evidence.

He’s also versatile. While primarily a boundary cornerback that goes against a bigger wide receiver, Morris’s film also shows him playing slot cornerback and blitzing, plus being in one-on-one coverage and excelling. Being able to move a big athlete like him around is a great way to make a defense more difficult to attack. One more point.

The film is of Morris playing at the junior college level and looks comfortable. That’s a big step up from the prep ranks. Even against quality competition, Morris plays with the same even keel mentality, play after play, that's necessary to be efficient with his technique and utilize the natural size he possesses. That means he’s confident with what he’s doing. Good sign.

Morris is a really good football player and the Knights would do well to land his services.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Anthony Williams Running Back UCF
Football

UCF Loses Williams to Transfer Portal

By Brian Smith
Michael Harris Lake Brantley - UCF Commitment
Football Recruiting

UCF National Signing Day Profile: LB Michael Harris

By Brian Smith
Cayden Lee
Football Recruiting

UCF Knights Recruiting Predictions for National Signing Day

By Brian Smith
John Walker and Kaven Call - 2023 UCF Commitments
Football Recruiting

Why UCF Fans Should be Excited About This Recruiting Class

By Brian Smith
Henderson Moore
Football Recruiting

UCF Knights Rounding Up 'Orlando Area Talent'

By Brian Smith
Braeden Marshall
Football Recruiting

Film Review: UCF Knights Cornerback Commitment Braeden Marshall

By Brian Smith
Alabama - UCF Knights
Football Recruiting

Former Alabama WR Transfers to UCF

By Brian Smith
Taylor Hendricks
Basketball

UCF’s Taylor Hendricks is as Good as Advertised

By Jack Edwards