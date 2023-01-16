Taevion Swint: Top UCF Recruiting Priority

It's unusual that a rising junior year will be a major recruiting target for any college football program.

Sure, underclassmen have absolutely recruited and shown love from college coaches. That would be a fact that’s been well established. To truly be a prime recruit before playing a down of a prospect’s junior year, it must be a special player.

That certainly fits the mold of Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola running back Taevion Swint. For anyone that’s seen him live or watched him perform on the gridiron via film and/or television, it probably did not take long to understand why he’s a tremendous talent.

Playing against talented players from across the Orlando area, plus going against eventual state champion Lakeland two times, Swint was tested. His natural athleticism was evident, but so was his maturity and ability to carry his offensive unit.

All of his attributes combined have made him a strong candidate to be one of the top overall running back recruits within the class of 2025.

All of Swint’s qualities certainly made it easier for UCF to make him a priority, too. The Knights were certainly familiar with the Osceola program by way of signing elite defensive tackle John Walker back on Dec. 21, 2022. That was a long recruiting battle, against several schools, that eventually saw UCF win out over Florida.

When Walker was asked after the Under Armour All-American Game if UCF was after any of the underclassmen in the Orlando area, the first player he mentioned was Swint. He even admitted that he personally wanted his former high school teammate to eventually play with him at UCF. That sentiment has been a part of UCF’s recruitment of Swint.

He has been to UCF multiple times for visits and he’s certainly been receiving the red carpet treatment from Gus Malzahn and his entire coaching and support staff. That was smart. Swint has also been prioritized by many other schools so it’s good that he’s already familiar with the Knights.

Beyond an offer to Swint from UCF, additional offers have been extended from Florida, Miami, Louisville, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, West Virginia, Tennessee, LSU, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Syracuse among others.

There’s a long way to go for Swint’s evenual signed national letter of intent. UCF has done a great job of communicating with him to date and should be in the battle for Swint until his final decision has been made.

