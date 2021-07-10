Film Review: UCF Cornerback Commitment Nikai Martinez

An in-depth look at UCF football commitment Nikai Martinez. Inside the Knights breaks down his technique, raw skill and his competitive nature to present Matinez’s complete football capabilities.

UCF football commitment Nikai Martinez is one of Florida’s most well-rounded cornerbacks. First and foremost, his physical abilities and leadership skills combine to make him a great football player and teammate, and it’s a big reason he will be successful at UCF.

As for his raw skills, they are really good. Case in point, not many high school cornerbacks earned offers from UCF, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Penn State, Cincinnati, Georgia and Tennessee.

With all those skills and scholarships to back them up, one quick note about Martinez before delving into the film breakdown.

Leadership

Having seen Martinez play more times than can be remembered, there’s one consistent theme regarding his personality. He’s a leader. Martinez is not always the loudest, but says what he needs to say. Martinez may not bark and yell like a madman like some other cornerbacks might do, but he communicates well with his teammates. Those attributes helped Martinez earn respect from his Apopka High School teammates, as well as earn respect from a national perspective while playing for Certified Dawgs 7v7.

Wherever and whoever Martinez lined up with, he consistently earned their respect. That’s important moving forward. When Martinez places the UCF helmet on his head, he will be counted on at one of the most difficult positions in all of sport, cornerback, to be a leader and make plays not only for himself but also help to build the best possible culture at UCF. He’s that type of young man, and UCF will be better for it. Now onto the film.

Nikai Martinez

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 5’11”, 175-pounds

School: Apopka (Fla.) High School

Committed to: UCF

Athleticism

This first clip displayed Martinez playing coverage from behind the intended wide receiver, and it appears to be a sure touchdown. Martinez, however, closes the gap on the intended target and knocks away the pass at the last moment. It’s a tremendous play and provides insight into just how explosive Martinez can be.

Whether it’s changing direction coming out of a back pedal, turning and running, or reaching out to deflect a pass, the play in the below video represents a microcosm of Martinez and his abilities.

He’s able to create a pass break up when most cornerbacks would have lost that play and given up a touchdown. This is the type of play that represents why Martinez has a huge offer list.

Position Flexibility

This next play showed Martinez playing zone coverage. He started out defending one wide receiver, noticed another wide receiver coming into his area and switched over to that player. He looked like a natural free safety during the first portion of the play, but his back pedal, change of direction and ball skills represent cornerback traits. Further, he could play nickel cornerback in addition to playing a traditional cornerback role.

Martinez could move to different positions once he reaches the college level. He’s accustomed to making plays on the ball in the flats, as well as the intermediate and deep passing zones. He does a good job of making plays regardless. His instincts and experience are top notch. Watch Martinez deflect this next pass. It’s a good job of reacting to the football.

Seeing the Combined Skills of Martinez

Martinez breaks on the football well. This next play proved that point quite clearly. As Martinez back pedals, he noticed the ball coming towards the wide receiver that’s in front of him. He checked off his coverage responsibilities and broke on the football.

The reach of Martinez, as well as his ability to quickly change direction and move towards the football for the pass break up are outstanding. He’s a pure athlete, and this play needed big-time athleticism to make a play happen.

What’s more important to note would be his ability to take what he’s learned from coaching and apply those teachings along with his physical gifts. Combining his mental and physical skills together make Martinez a big-time cornerback prospect.

Final Thoughts

UCF will be bringing in a player that can make all the necessary plays to be a big-time college cornerback. Martinez has speed, change of direction, instincts, and leadership skills to play at the highest level of college football. Look for Martinez to make an immediate impact for UCF football.

