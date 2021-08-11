The Knights Go Walking On: UCF Football Adding More Talent to the Roster

UCF Football gained 10 commitments for the class of 2022 already, and Head Coach Gus Malzahn his coaching staff are also adding quality players to the walk-on program as well.

Orlando, Fla. - The new era of UCF Football recruiting was ushered in with Head Coach Gus Malzahn joining the program. The Knights are recruiting much better now that Coach Malzahn operates the program, and he made note of recruiting when he was hired. During his introductory press conference Coach Malzahn stated, “We're going to recruit like our hair is on fire. We're going to go after the best players in America and we're not backing down to anybody.”

That he has done, currently boasting a recruiting class with the highest average composite score in UCF history as of Aug. 10, with a heavy focus on players from the Central Florida area. The Knights have begun to beat out teams like Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and others on a regular basis, which rarely happened under any of the previous staffs. With recruiting success for players on scholarships, the Knights have also begun landing some talented preferred walk-ons.

Colton Boomer

Vitals: 5’10”, 175-pounds

Position: Kicker/Punter

High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Committed to UCF.

Boomer is an accurate kicker with massive kicking range that can do it all: kicking field goals, kicking off, and punting. He will likely come to UCF primarily as a kicker, but his versatility will definitely help with his ability to get on the field. According to Kornblue Kicking, the special teamer is the tenth ranked kicker in the country, and as the fourth best punter, which should give UCF Tights Ends and Special Teams Coach Brian Blackmon more flexibility with his kicking teams.

Logan Nelson

Vitals: 6’5”, 230-pounds

Position: Offensive Line/Tight End

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Status: Committed to UCF.

Nelson is an athletic lineman in the mold of current Knights’ offensive lineman, Brett Bell, who also came to UCF as a hybrid tackle and tight end. He joins his brother, Leyton Nelson, who is graded as one of the top offensive linemen in Florida. Logan does hold a FBS offer to Marshall University, but the allure of playing with his twin brother, under an elite coaching staff, and in the city that they live in was too much to pass up so he selected UCF.

Aidan Fedigan

Vitals: 6’0”, 195-pounds

Position: Long Snapper

High School: Deland (Fla.) High School

Status: Committed to UCF.

Fedigan is arguably the highest profile preferred walk-on committed in the entire country at this point in the recruiting window. Fedigan is rated as the best long snapper in the entire country, according to Kornblue and NKR, two of the most reputable specialist ranking services for high school athletes. To get him to commit to UCF is good news for Coach Malzahn and Coach Blackmon, considering teams like Boston College, Florida State, and Virginia Tech, are also showing heavy interest.

Hunter Arnold

Vitals: 5’10”, 180-pounds

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Status: Recruitment open.

Arnold is a little undersized for the safety position, but has the raw athleticism required to stick his foot in the ground and get to the ball carrier. He will most likely play an interior cornerback role in college, which he has played in high school. Hunter is teammates with Leyton and Logan Nelson who are already committed to the Knights, and seemed very interested in the program following his unofficial visit in June. He also seemed very interested in UCF’s notable walk-on alumni, including Rams’ tight end Jacob Harris.

Dion Villiers

Vitals: 5’11”, 165 pounds

Position: Safety

High School: Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson

Status: Recruitment open.

Villiers is one of the highest recruited players that UCF is trying to land on in a preferred walk-on capacity. 247Sports, a major recruiting platform, has him rated as a two star athlete, while he holds offers from FBS programs, Army and Navy, as well as FCS schools, Bryant, Lafayette, and Stetson. Dion likely will play safety at the college level, as he’s an extremely hard hitter with a knack for blowing up screen passes. UCF Defensive Backs Coach David Gibbs would be landing a really talented player if Villiers decided to join the UCF Football program.

Wrapping Up

While it is important for UCF Football to land elite recruits like quarterback Thomas Castellanos, defensive end Keahnist Thompson, and cornerback Nikai Martinez that already joined the UCF fold, it’s also important to bolster the roster with talented walk-on players.