2022 UCF Spring Game Player Predictions

Which players step up and make an impact in the 2022 UCF Spring Game?

ORLANDO - Every UCF Spring Game will be a little bit different. Injuries, transfers, and new personnel – from players and coaches – dictate those changes. With the Knights now being in year two of the Gus Malzahn Era at UCF, there’s still much to be decided.

Here are questions that need to be answered from Saturday’s instrasquad contest.

Which quarterback, Mikey Keene or John Rhys Plumlee, plays the best?

Does UCF show a definitive starting offensive line or will there be a multitude of combinations used that lead one to believe there is not yet a definitive offensive line?

As for the new talent and one player just now emerging, which offensive skill player shows up and plays best, based on the following tweet?

What do we see from the linebacker group? Does anyone truly step up beyond Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste?

With so many defensive backs that have talent and experience, where do players like Justin Hodges, Divaad Wilson, Jarvis Ware, and Brandon Adams play?

Which of the defensive linemen can be pass rushers to help complement the size and talent of the defensive tackles? With Ricky Barber and Lee Hunter are the expected starters, but there's still Keenan Hester and Anthony Montalvo as well.

There will be some other matchups and players that make people take notice during Saturday's contest. Just time to sit back and watch it.

Quick note: Look for a recruiting podcast tomorrow discussing UCF prospects coming to campus and where the Knights stand with them on Saturday. Make sure to subscribe to The Daily Knight on YouTube or one of the podcast outlets listed below.

Here’s a podcast that tackles these questions and more, as the UCF Spring Game is about to unfold.

