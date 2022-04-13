Projecting UCF Offensive Line Recruiting Needs for the Class of 2023

UCF Football needs to make its mark with the class of 2023 high school offensive line recruits.

ORLANDO - The UCF Football team needs to add offensive linemen to the roster, and preferably from the high school ranks. For the class of 2023, top offensive line is probably the biggest need behind linebacker.

Additionally, UCF needs offensive line numbers. Whether it's offensive tackle or offensive guard or even center, the Knights need big bodies moving forward. The current depth chart is loaded with juniors, seniors, 5th-year seniors and even one 6th-year senior in Samuel Jackson. There's going to be plenty of turnover and the UCF roster needs quality help stepping in prior to moving on to the Big XII in 2023. With that a few questions and a few statements follow.

*Can UCF land at least two quality high school offensive tackles for the class of 2023? It seems plausible, but nothing is definitive yet.

*How long can the Knights rely on the Transfer Portal to bring in quality starters? Landing Ryan Swoboda and Tyran Grable was tremendous for the Knights. Is that sustainable, year after year, however? That’s risky business and UCF needs some younger players to help bridge the gap, and that’s where the high school prospects come into play.

Landing Transfer Offensive Tackle Ryan Swoboda Was Great For UCF's Offensive Line Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

*Will any of the current redshirt freshman or the lone true freshman, Kaden Kitler, be able to make consistent contributions by the 2023 season? Depth is going to be precarious barring more transfers and/or very good high school recruiting for the current recruiting class.

Projection: For the class of 2023, UCF needs to sign at least three high school offensive lineman, two of which would preferably be tackles, as well one or two offensive lineman from the Transfer Portal.

Here’s a podcast further defining the needs for UCF offensive line recruiting.

