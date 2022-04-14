UCF Football Spring Game Information, Recruiting Commentary

The Knights will play an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday in which fans are welcomed to go out and support UCF.

ORLANDO - Today’s practice marks the last time UCF will compete against one another without it being in front of fans at the Bounce House. This Saturday, a scrimmage will take place. Here are a few notes about the game and the festivities beforehand.

Game Time: 12:00 P.M.

Tailgating Lots: Open at 8:00 A.M, with Garage F and lots E6, E8, and the softball area all available.

Food, there will be plenty of opportunities. Food trucks will be lined up outside the stadium. Here’s the full itinerary regarding everything from parking, food, and ticket pricing for different levels (including free general admission opportunities) from UCF Athletics prior to a few comments about recruiting below.

Do note that UCF will have numerous top prospects from the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and possibly even 2026 at the Bounce House and on campus. This is the type of event that helps the coaching staff promote the overall UCF brand and the future of the Knights as they sojourn into the Big XII in just over a year.

While UCF fans are enjoying watching their Knights, they might also get a glimpse at the future Knights as well.

All of the hard work that goes into recruiting, those young high school prospects standing on the sidelines and outside the locker room after the game represent that hard work. Take a moment while at the game and look and see all the players down on the field prior to the contest or in the stands during the contest. That’s the future of UCF. The spring game is obviously about the current roster and getting ready for the 2022 season, but recruiting is a big part of the festivities as well.

