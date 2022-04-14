UCF Tight Ends in 2022 and the Future, Knights are in Good Shape

Keep an eye on UCF’s tight end position, there appears to be a major improvement in talent and production on the horizon.

ORLANDO - For UCF, the roster is continuing to improve piece by piece. The Knights are experiencing growth across the board via recruiting, and that includes the class of 2022 with Grant Stevens coming to Orlando, as well as Florida transfer tight end Kemore Gamble.

They both join Alec Holler, the one tight end that was consistently relied upon during UCF’s 2021 season. What can UCF fans expect from UCF’s tight ends this season and moving forward? That depends on one’s perspective.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Kemore Gamble Can Stretch The Field Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK Kemore Gamble Runs More Like A Receiver Than A Tight End Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK Gamble Still Provides Power In Addition To Speed Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY Kemore Gamble Scoring A Touchdown

Many people may not know it just yet, but Head Coach Gus Malzahn has always utilized the talents of tight ends, H-backs and fullbacks. Not having a full stable of players at the position last season hindered formations, game plans and play calls. Adding Stevens and Gamble is a major step in the proper direction.

If UCF can showcase Gamble, for instance, that could pave the way for some top-notch high school prospects to also join the fold.

For the class of 2023, UCF continues to recruit like Jayvontay Conner from North Carolina and Randy Pittman from Florida. Both of these 2023 prospects would be huge additions to the UCF roster and further build not only the tight end depth chart, but the offense as a whole.

Once teams have to truly respect the tight end position for the Knights, like they will this year with UCF’s added talent, it opens opportunities for every other skill position player. Here’s a podcast further detailing UCF’s tight end history, the current roster and recruiting situation.

