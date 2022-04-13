UCF Wide Receivers Coach Grant Heard Is Happy to be in Orlando

Coming over from Indiana University, newly hired Wide Receivers Coach Grant Heard is already connecting with his fellow coaches and players.

ORLANDO - Some coaches adjust quickly, while others take time. Based on Tuesday’s press conference with UCF Wide Receivers Coach Grant Heard, there’s little to no doubt that he’s happy to be with the UCF Football family.

“It’s been fun,” Heard said of working with UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn. “I didn’t know his personality. I didn’t know how he did things."

That's changed in one month, according to Heard.

"I call my wife every day and tell her how much I enjoy being around the offensive group; we have fun. We work but we have fun doing it.”

Heard Having "Fun" With Malzahn And The Other Staff Members Is A Good Sign For The Future Of UCF Football UCF Athletics

Seeing Heard’s smile and easy going personality behind the microphone, that made the above comments all the better. He’s comfortable in his own skin, while at UCF, and that’s going to benefit not only himself but the players and program as a whole. Speaking of, he’s excited about the people inside the wide receiver room.

“It is…it’s a bunch of personalities,” Heard said with a chuckle. “I think I might have the biggest personality in there. It’s fun. I don’t dread being around those guys in there. We laugh, we have fun but when it’s time to work it’s time to work. It’s been an awesome experience.

“Really, getting to know who they are, they’re personalities. Who needs to be pushed a little bit harder than others. It’s been a joyful experience and the weather has been amazing.”

When talking about specific players, Heard defines what he likes about returning wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe, as well as fellow returning receiver Jaylon Robinson.

After His Brilliant Performance Against Florida During The Gasparilla Bowl, WR Ryan O'Keefe Has Kept His Focus During Spring Practice And Continues To Impress WR Coach Grant Heard UCF Athletics - Morris

“Really, for the four weeks I’ve been here, just watching how he approaches practice every day. Especially him and Flash (Robinson), they approach practice like pros. They work. I don’t have to tell them to go, I have to tell them to slow down sometimes. Like, they come out with the mindset of not wasting a day. Getting better every day.”

Heard also provided praise to Robinson, and it’s in a way that most coaches rarely do.

“He’s one of the best route runners I’ve seen in a long time.”

Jaylon Robinson's Route Running Caught The Attention Of WR Coach Grant Heard UCF Athletics - Godin

That statement shows that Heard respects Robinson’s game, but also respects that Robinson is mature enough that such a proclamation will not go to the young man’s head. Many coaches would pull back on that statement in fear of what Robinson might think. Good to see that Heard spoke the truth and feels good about Robinson moving forward.

Overall, Heard seems very comfortable at UCF and he’s only been on campus about a month. He’s been at several stops during his coaching career, and Heard knows the college game well because of it. UCF landed themselves a Wide Receiver Coach that’s hit the ground running. Heard appears to be making an impact for the Knights with more impact to come.

Here’s the full press conference of Heard from the UCF YouTube page:

