Defensive Secondary Leads UCF to Victory Over Memphis

The UCF secondary played its best football of the 2021 season, and the Knights prevailed over the Tigers 24-7.

ORLANDO - The UCF secondary came through Friday night. UCF’s secondary was stellar throughout the game, and that’s especially impressive considering the talent that Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III possesses.

He recorded 50 receptions for 857 yards and eight touchdowns. Against UCF, Austin managed just three receptions for 14 yards through the first three stanzas, and finished with seven catches for 44 yards.

Here are the primary defensive statistics from the UCF secondary that led to victory.

**Cornerback Davonte Brown intercepted his first pass of the 2021 season, as well as his career. Midway through the fourth quarter, Brown almost intercepted another pass in the endzone, but his deflection helped place the football in the arms of safety Divaad Wilson for an interception. The play helped UCF salt the game away.

**The cornerback that started opposite of Brown, Justin Hodges, played fantastic. His energy was tremendous, and it helped him play downhill and make plays on the football.

**Coming off the bench and making an impact would be Corey Thornton. He created a pass breakup in the endzone that allowed Dyllon Lester to intercept his second pass of the 2021 season.

UCF freshman cornerback Brandon Adams was challenged a few times, but he also held up to adversity.

Overall, every UCF cornerback made plays far more often than not. It's an incredible increase in production from just one week ago and the season overall.

**As for the safety position, the most important statistic is actually zero. That’s zero big plays allowed over the top, nor did the safeties allow a catch and run that resulted in a Memphis offensive skill player weaving his way through the defense for a long gain after catching a short pass. Really nice job by Wilson, Quadric Bullard and Lester.

**It’s important to note that UCF’s pass rush was also much improved on the evening, and that aided the entire UCF secondary.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Tracking UCF's Offense Through the First Half

With Risk of Further Injury, Should Dillon Gabriel Return to the Gridiron and Play for UCF in 2021?

Game Day Central: Memphis at UCF

Developing UCF's Young Cornerbacks

Kenny Pickett and DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterbacks Going in Opposite Directions

Giving Credit to College Football's Most Athletic, Intelligent and Unique Defenders

Game Prediction: Memphis at UCF

Expectations for UCF Quarterback Mikey Keene

Checking in With Bo Mascoe, Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker at Kissimmee Osceola

North Carolina State at Miami, Last Chance for Manny Diaz?

UCF will be Facing an Abysmal Memphis' Pass Defense

Which Coach(es) Get Fired at Florida?

Film Review of UCF Football Commitment Keahnist Thompson

Tuesday's Thoughts, Changing the Narrative for UCF against Memphis

Statistics to Know, Memphis Tigers

The Transfer Portal has Helped to Build the UCF Football Roster

Grading UCF Football Through the First Half of the Season

Talking Points, UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s Press Conference

Next Up, UCF Faces a Memphis Team with Offensive Firepower

Evaluating the UCF Roster, Forecasting Recruiting Needs

Ware County Football, A Waycross Tradition