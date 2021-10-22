Game Day Central: Memphis at UCF

Game day has arrived for Memphis at UCF. Here’s all the information needed for today’s game.

ORLANDO - The Knights look to get back on track against a Memphis team that’s scoring 35.9 points per game, but also allowing a total of 30.4 points per game to be scored against them. A few questions that need to be answered during today’s game:

Quarterback play, will Mikey Keene make quicker decisions and push the football vertically during tonight’s contest?

Does the UCF offensive line control the line of scrimmage and allow Johnny Richardson, Isaiah Bowser and Mark Antony-Richards the opportunity to run the football successfully, especially in the early stages of the football game to keep the Memphis offense on the sidelines?

UCF defensive end Josh Celiscar rushed the passer well this season, resulting in three sacks and three quarterback hurries. Can he continue to be a force off the edge and potentially create an interception with a rushed throw or cause a fumble by hitting the Memphis quarterback, Seth Henigan?

Will UCF inside linebackers Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and Tatum Bethune be able to help contain the Memphis rushing attack, which averages 179.7 yards per game?

Speaking of turnovers, the Knights need to be at least plus-one, if not plus-two, to defeat Memphis this evening. Beyond Celiscar, will any of the UCF defenders create a fumble that’s recovered by UCF or intercept a pass?

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III recorded 50 catches for 857 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Can the defense for the Knights keep him under 100 yards and out of the endzone? Further, can this goal be accomplished without consistently double covering him?

Finally for UCF, what will the health be for Bowser and defensive tackle Ricky Barber? Their status will be a huge factor for tonight’s game.

Memphis at UCF Game Day Information

Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Location: Bounce House, UCF campus

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Television: ESPN2

Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

