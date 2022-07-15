Early UCF Schedule Look: Memphis Tigers

UCF has dominated the head-to-head series with Memphis, touting a 14-2 record in their 16 total matchups. Despite that, more often than not when these two teams meet, the games are tightly contested.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have been decided by a touchdown or less. Not to mention, in 2017 and 2018, this was the AAC Championship game matchup. With that being said, the series history may be slightly less lopsided than the head-to-head records would suggest.

Last year, UCF came away victorious 24-7 in a game that was mostly decided by the turnover battle, which UCF won 4-1. The Knights only got 63 yards out of QB Mikey Keene, and put up just 295 total yards as a team, their third lowest total of the entire season.

Considering the Knights averaged over 400 yards per game on offense in 2021, and Memphis allowed over 400 yards per game, this one was definitely a head scratcher, even though UCF still came away with the win.

The Knights were really only able to get things going offensively with Isaiah Bowser, who ran for 111 yards on the day, albeit on 26 carries for 4.3 YPC. Three interceptions from Memphis’ backup QB Peter Parrish, who started the game due to a right hand injury for starter Seth Henigan, may have been the difference in the game.

Both teams will hope that the 2022 matchup has more importance behind it. Let’s dive deeper into what to expect from Memphis next season:

On Offense for the Tigers

The Tigers have averaged over 30 points per game in both of Ryan Silverfield’s first two seasons as head coach at Memphis. The offense was led by freshman QB Seth Henigan for most of the season last year, who had an impressive campaign, throwing for 3,322 yards and 25 touchdowns, both of which he was top 25 in the FBS.

There is no guarantee that he wins the starting job, though, as Memphis is bringing in three quarterbacks for next year, two of which are recruits, and the third comes in by way of transfer.

Regardless of who is playing quarterback, Silverfield and the new offensive coordinator will probably be running a very pass-heavy offense. The running game is not a particular strength of Memphis’s, and so 69% of their yards came through the air last season. All is not lost for the Memphis backfield though, as Jeyvon Ducker will come into the RB room after transferring from Northern Illinois. In just five games last season, Ducker ran for over 1,100 yards.

Memphis will have to replace its top target Calvin Austin III, who was a fourth round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in April. The likely successors will be Javon Ivory, Eddie Lewis, and incoming Iowa transfer Joseph Scates. The Tigers will have a good mix of new faces and returnees to work with all over the offense, and will be interesting to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Defense

The Tiger defense was below average in 2022, but was able to find a way to slow down UCF’s offense a bit in last year’s matchup. The biggest question mark position-wise for the defense is at linebacker, as Memphis will have a few holes to fill with multiple guys departing.

The defense will look to incoming all-Conference USA LB transfer from Charlotte, Tyler Murray to try and patch the whole alongside another transfer from Syracuse, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku.

The secondary will be held down by two sixth-year defensive backs in Sylvonta Oliver and Rodney Owens, as well as an all-AAC selection at safety, Quindell Johnson. The matchup between the UCF receivers and Memphis secondary will be intriguing to watch, as UCF doesn’t have nearly as much experience in the WR room as Memphis’ secondary has. This could potentially be a deciding factor in the game.

Final Notes

UCF had a 13 game win streak vs Memphis snapped in 2020 on a missed Daniel Obarski PAT at the end of regulation

This matchup will be Memphis’ 2022 homecoming game.

Memphis has not had a losing record since 2013 while UCF has not done so since 2015.

