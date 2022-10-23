Takeaways from UCF's 34-13 Loss to East Carolina

The UCF Knights were riding high heading into their matchup with the East Carolina Pirates, but that abruptly changed with Holton Ahlers completing 83.3% of his passes and losing the turnover battle 4-0.

Here’s the rundown concerning the biggest takeaways from last night’s contest.

Turnovers Rule the Day

If there’s one thing that remains the same in football year after year, it’s that the team with fewer turnovers usually wins. Further, when a squad comes out on top of the turnover battle by a plus-four margin, it’s all but a lock for victory.

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had several good moments, but when he was off, oh boy, he was off. Plumlee went 25 of 37, 67.6%, for 296 yards, an 8 yard average per attempt, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

RELATED: East Carolina Defeats UCF 34-13

The yards and passing percentage are a facade because so many of those completions came after the Pirates had built a substantial lead over the Knights. Three interceptions also blind one’s eyes from Plumlee’s performance, and the added fumble from a run helped to negate his yardage totals and passing percentage further.

Was Plumlee surprised at the East Carolina coverages? Did the pass rush fluster him that much? Plumlee was sacked four times for minus-27 yards, but he’s one of the toughest guys in college football.

There’s something missing here; something that may not be quantifiable with a player that was erratic for much of the game but accounted for 334 yards of total offense. Whatever it might be, Plumlee, head coach Gus Malzahn, and the entire UCF offensive coaching staff need to rectify it quickly.

Props to Holton Ahlers

Point blank, he was the man last night. Ahlers shredded the Knights no matter if it was zone coverage, man coverage, or a blitz. Completion after completion, it was like Ahleres was walking out and handing the football to his intended targets.

He was unflappable even when he got drilled as he released the football. Many of the passes were highly contested, too. UCF’s defensive backs were not giving up passes over their heads. No, a few excellent grabs by the likes of C.J. Johnson and Isaiah Winstead helped Ahlers, but it was just flat out about his accuracy.

UCF fans may not see another quarterback be that accurate against their Knights for the next five years. He was just in the zone no matter what UCF tried to do to even slow him down. Congratulations to him and his teammates for the efficiency.

Missing Javon Baker

Injuries happen. It’s a part of college football. It’s also obvious that UCF is just not the same offense without wide receiver Javon Baker, however. While inexcusable to miss one player that much, it is what it is.

Especially with Cincinnati coming into FBC Mortgage Stadium for the next UCF game on Oct. 29, here’s to hoping Baker is ready to roll once again. He did try to play in the early portion of the third quarter. Baker caught a pass for eight yards. That was his production for the evening.

UCF’s high-powered offense was struggling against a really good defensive effort by East Carolina anyway, but not having the No. 1 wide receiver amplified the situation further.

UCF's Isaiah Bowser and RJ Harvey Played Well

sdf

Running back Isaiah Bowser came out and played well to start the game, and then in relief RJ Harvey did an excellent job as well. Considering how aggressive East Carolina was coming off the edges in an effort to slow down UCF's rushing attack, both players deserve mention for a job well done.

Now, much of their totals were for naught due to the turnovers, but they combined for 17 carries, 95 yards, and a touchdown on the ground, plus nine catches for 92 yards through the air.

The rushing touchdown by Bowser places him into double digits.

Defense Failed to Hold the Edges

There’s not much one can do to slow down a quarterback that’s connecting at a blistering pace, but the inability to secure the edge of the defense against a burner like Keaton Mitchell is not acceptable.

That’s basic football 101.

UCF better be ready to do much better because Cincinnati running back Charles McClelland can break off long runs just like Mitchell.

If there’s one UCF defensive player that deserves kudos for his effort and tackling ability, it’s Jason Johnson at inside linebacker. He tallied 15 total tackles and a quarterback hurry. He’s been a darn good football player since coming to UCF from Eastern Illinois.

He will be counted on heavily down the stretch with the remaining UCF schedule including some really good football teams.

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2022 UCF Football Roster

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram