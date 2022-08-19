Former USF QB Timmy McClain Transfers to UCF

The Transfer Portal is helping the UCF Knights once again. Former USF quarterback Timmy McClain has transferred to UCF. You read correctly, a USF player transferring to UCF.

What’s next? Dogs and cats hanging out together? In all seriousness, it is ironic that a member of USF’s Football program, regardless of the position, is enrolling at UCF.

It’s actually the second time this year that the two schools have been involved with a transfer. Former UCF offensive lineman Mike Lofton transferred to USF. With that in mind, a few notes about McClain based on the naked eye, his freshman season with the Bulls, and what’s next.

As a high school player from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, McClain was one of the most dynamic dual-threat signal callers in the country. He led his Seminole squad to the 8A State Championship during his senior season.

While McClain’s rocket arm is often highlighted, and rightfully so, it’s his ability to improvise and buy time to even complete a four or five-yard pass that’s most notable. Turning a negative play into a positive play adds momentum to a team, and McClain was the master at it.

As a runner, he’s a player that can operate the run-pass option game as well as any young college football quarterback. He will fit in nicely within UCF’s offensive scheme.

Last season with USF, McClain had the typical ups and downs that are expected with a true-freshman signal caller. By the end of the season he had accumulated 1,888 yards passing, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. It’s also important to note how much better McClain played towards the end of the 2021 season.

Even against Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF during that stretch, McClain was making more accurate passes and still using his legs to generate opportunities. Those skills should translate well as he moves to UCF to play for the Knights.

Beginning with 2023 spring practice, McClain could be in the mix to start for the Knights regardless of which of the current signal callers -- Mikey Keene, John Rhys Plumlee and Thomas Castellanos -- come back for the 2023 season.

McClain is a fit for Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s offense. That gives him a chance to play, and it's why he was offered the chance to be a part of the program. The same can be said of Quarterback Coach and Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey because of how he’s been a part of offenses with dual-threat quarterbacks as well.

Once a bull and now a Knight, McClain is now a part of UCF Football.

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Projected UCF Offensive Depth Chart

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram