War on I-4 Tailgating, Dillon Gabriel Warming up in the Bounce House

UCF fans having fun, and Dillon Gabriel throwing on the Bounce House gridiron prior to today's game.

ORLANDO - There's nothing quite like one's rival to bring out as many fans as possible. UCF tailgaters are out early today, and everyone is having fun.

As the last game of the regular season is about to kick off, here's a reminder of how much fun the game of college football allows everyone to have. To start off, here's one of the absolute best parts of being around college football. Meet Charli, the cutest kid around.

This young lady was keeping everyone happy, and she's obviously supporting the right team, too Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

From the cutest, to the absolute biggest troublemaker. You are on now record.

Walking around the tailgate lot, this photograph just shows that drinking wine has extra benefits. Think about how many bottles of wine it took to complete this statue...

The definition of dedication to complete this full size Knights statue Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

The Sword and picture are nice touches, too Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Finally, here's a one UCF fan's memories about UCF Football from Daunte Culpepper to dealing with a rowdy group of band members from a certain school in Tampa, Fla.

It's been a great time covering the UCF Football team's 2021 regular season, and the tailgaters had fun all season long, too.

Inside the Bounce House, Dillon Gabriel looks good warming up. He's much closer to playing than many may have believed.

Here's another stop-fade route from Gabriel, this time with a little more mustard on the throw.

Hopefully Gabriel is good to go for the bowl game. He looks like he's made major strides in recent weeks.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

It's Game Day for the War on I-4: USF at UCF

War on I-4 Game Prediction: USF at UCF

UCF Players and Coaches Talk The Inside 'Scoop' on their Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes

UCF Offensive Trends, Thoughts on Injuries, Heading into the War on I-4

Key USF Defensive Players to Watch

A UCF Student’s Perspective of The War on I-4

Ole Miss and Mississippi State Playmakers Take Center Stage in the Egg Bowl

Cincinnati’s Case for the College Football Playoff

Will UCF be Recruiting Florida's Orlando Commitments?

Video Clips and Commentary from Gus Malzahn's Press Conference

Getting to Know the USF Bulls' Offensive Weapons

Defending Timmy McClain's Versatile Skills Key to UCF Defeating USF

Dan Mullen Fired, as He Should Have Been

What's Left for Florida Officials to See with Dan Mullen?

With Isaiah Bowser Out of the Lineup, Johnny Richardson Showed His Talents

UCF Cruises Past Connecticut 49-17

First Half Offensive Explosion for Knights Against Huskies

Senior Film Reviews: UCF's 2022 Recruiting Class

Game Prediction: Connecticut at UCF