After a Run of Injuries, UCF Football at a Crossroads

UCF Football must come up with new ways to replace very talented players. Can the Knights overcome the injury bug?

ORLANDO - It’s been a crazy year for injuries. One after the other, the UCF Football program sustained major injuries. It’s only been five games, but the list of key players lost for at least one game if not for the entire season like running back RJ Harvey proved to be difficult even before this past Saturday’s contest versus East Carolina.

Then defensive tackle Kalia Davis was lost for the season with a knee injury. It’s surreal.

With seven regular season games remaining and a schedule that features the Cincinnati Bearcats up next, there’s no time to waste worrying about the injuries; it’s time to think and prepare for ways to overcome them.

As Inside The Knights continues to gather information, it will release what it can regarding the situation of players that continue to walk around on the sidelines in street clothes instead of football jerseys. With that, here’s an overview of who’s been hurt and a few thoughts regarding how the Knights can move forward via podcast:

UCF Players Sitting Out with Injuries:

QB Dillon Gabriel (broken clavicle - possible late season return)

RB RJ Harvey (knee injury - out for year)

RB Isaiah Bowser (lower leg injury - return unknown)

WR Jaylon Robinson (leg injury - not likely to return soon)

DT Ricky Barber (Missed part of Louisville game, plus Navy)

DT Kalia Davis (knee injury - out for the year)

CB Jarvis Ware (Injured prior to season and not expected to return)

UCF Players that Returned from Injury

C Matthew Lee (lower leg injury - Missed Louisville game)

LB Tatum Bethune (missed Navy game)

CB Corey Thornton (Concussion - Missed most of Louisville game and Navy)

Opportunities to Seize the Moment

UCF players that can now make an impact with their play exist all over the roster. It’s showed itself at running back with Trillion Coles, Johnny Richardson and Mark Antony-Richards already.

Same can be said along the offensive line with Adrian Medley starting versus Louisville. Cam Goode played well with the extra time he received at defensive tackle. The secondary saw a true freshman, Brandon Adams, make his first start against East Carolina, as well as . The young cornerback played well. Against Navy, Justin Hodges made the start at cornerback amidst difficult circumstances playing against the triple-option attack. UCF players found their niche so far in 2021 when they were needed to replace starters.

Adrian Medley (#76) and Johnny Richardson (#25) stepped up in the absence of starting players and performed well. UCF Athletics

Now, can there be another level of play from these players as well as even more players? We shall see what the Knights do against Cincinnati and beyond, as the injury bug certainly took its toll so far on the UCF roster.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Defining Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati's Defensive Talent Takes Center Stage

Tuesday's Thoughts: Capitalizing on Miami's Failures

The Daily Knight: Replacing Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis After His Injury

Gus Malzahn's Press Conference, Highlighting Brandon Adams and the Rushing Attack

The Daily Knight: Which College Football Head Coach Gets Fired First in October?

First Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Skill Players

Obarski Leads Special Teams Revival

UCF Hall of Fame Recap

The Daily Knight: UCF Defensie Comes Up Big Against East Carolina

Keene Comes Through, Running Backs Thrive, Knights Win

Around the SEC: Picking SEC Games for Week Six

UCF Defense, Led by Bethune, Steps up During 20-16 Victory Over East Carolina

Knights’ Final Drive Leads to 20-16 Victory Over Pirates

Halftime Thoughts and Statistics, East Carolina at UCF

Gameday Central: East Carolina at UCF

Midseason Recruiting Overview

The Daily Knight: UCF Football Recruiting Game Day Visits

Around the SEC: Picking SEC Games for Week Six

Scouting Quan Lee, Buchholz Versus Gainesville

The Daily Knight: UCF Recruiting, 2021 Compared to Future Classes

Recruiting Comparison Between East Carolina and UCF, How They Built Their Programs