Gus Malzahn's Press Conference, Highlighting Brandon Adams and the Rushing Attack

Coach Malzahn discussed several topics on Monday. Here are two interesting topics not many people know much about.

ORLANDO - Wait a minute? Who’s that? Well, it’s freshman cornerback Brandon Adams. That was a common response in the press box when looking down at UCF’s first-team defense on Saturday evening and seeing No. 31 playing cornerback for the Knights.

Adams, listed at 6’3”, provides the long and athletic body college coaches covet for a cornerback. He’s also listed at 180 pounds, making him a good overall fit for cornerback play. Here’s what UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn stated about Adams during Monday’s press conference via transcript, then the actual clip.

UCF Freshman Cornerback Made His First Start Versus East Carolina

“He’s a guy that kept standing out in practice,” Coach Malzahn said. “Really, he caught my eye during fall camp. He’s a big guy. Understands (football). Good football knowledge. A guy that’s earned it. He did a really good job for his first start. He has a chance to be a really good player.”

Minus Bowser, UCF Running Game Still Thrived

Each college football team calls plays differently. Scheme, down and distance, etc. all impact what play will be called. For UCF, an injury to running back Isaiah Bowser created the need for multiple running backs to play.

Does the UCF coaching staff create specific running play calls depending upon the running back that is in the game, or just call the play and move forward?

“You know, really, at first, when we lost Isaiah (Bowser) we tried to be fairly specific. We learned a lot about our guys. Like I said earlier, Johnny (Richardson) is starting to become a complete (running) back, and it’s good to get Mark (Antony-Richards) out there in primetime. I think he answered the bell very good.

“So those guys getting experience is really going to help us in the long run. They’re both coming into becoming complete (running) backs.”

Here is the full press conference for Coach Malzahn:

