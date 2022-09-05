Comparing UCF's Bowser & Richardson to Top Big XII Running Backs

As the 2022 season rolls along, there will be more and more information about where UCF’s talent stacks up against future Big XII conference foes like Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas among others.

For this week, a closer look at the running back position and a few of the players that compare to the talented running back room for the Knights.

Toe to Toe

The combination of Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson is one that would be hard for any college coaching staff to pass on. The two produced 1,436 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and in Game 1 of 2022, the combination of Bowser and Richardson went for 142 yards and two scores on the ground.

Plus, they combined for five receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. They are truly an elite pair of running backs that UCF can rely on in a variety of ways. Off to a good start, the veterans have players behind them that are talented and will be getting reps soon. Here's Bowser after the South Carolina State game:

UCF is going to be able to rotate in several different running backs this season. Keep an eye out for RJ Harvey this fall. He has a shot to be a player that jumps into the rotation with his speed, and there is still Mark Antony-Richards as another bruiser with quickness and all-around ability, too.

Here are some of the Big XII running backs that compare with UCF’s dynamic duo:

Bijon Robinson, Texas

Now, one can argue that Texas has a running back in Robinson that’s as good as any in the nation. He’s a beast. Robinson is roughly the same size as Bowser and has even more speed.

Robinson is a Heisman candidate and for good reason. He is coming off of a sophomore season that saw him rush for 1,127 yards, 5.8 average, and 11 touchdowns in just ten games. He’s also versatile as a receiver out of the backfield. No team is going to shut down this young man completely, as the following run displays:

Beyond him, there are some other quality running backs across the Big XII, but none that likely combine all the physical traits he possesses to go along with natural running back instincts. Robinson really might be the nation’s best running back. The next player is the one Big XII back that deserves the most recognition as possibly being better than Robinson.

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Vaughn will be up for national awards. He’s earned it. Vaughn is much more like Richardson with his 5-foot-6 and 175-pound chiseled frame than Robinson or Bowser. Quick as can be, and durable, he ran for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Vaughn started off well during Kansas State’s 34-0 whitewashing of South Dakota, rushing for 126 yards and a score. He’s as difficult to tackle one-on-one as any player in college football.

Talent Present, More to Prove?

Devin Neal, Kansas

A Jayhawk to watch is Mr. Neal. His open-field speed speaks for itself right here in the following video:

Look, anytime a player runs four times for 108 yards and two scores, that’s a great sign for that player. That would also be Neal’s rushing statistics during the opening game win for Kansas, 56-10 over Tennessee Tech.

He’s a powerful runner as well. Neal’s 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds allows him to break tackles. Keep an eye on Neal.

Qualon Jones, Baylor

He’s 5-foot-10 and about 240 pounds. Still somewhat of an unknown, but Jones can run over a defender and he provides some nimble feet for a big man as well. There are not many big running backs getting a lot of touches in the Big XII or around college football that resemble Bowser and his 6-foot-1 and 224-pound frame, but Jones just might be one of them based on his first game for the Bears this season.

Also from Baylor, freshman Richard Reese impressed during his debut with nine carries for 62 yards and a touchdown during Baylor’s opening 69-10 victory over Albany.

Dominic Richardson, Oklahoma State

This powerful running back is the main runner in Stillwater. He could be a player that goes well over 1,000 yards for the Cowboys this season, as teams move to slow down experienced quarterback Spencer Sanders instead of concentrating their efforts towards the Oklahoma State rushing attack.

Richardson had nine carries for 61 yards and a score during Oklahoma State’s opening 58-44 win over Central Michigan.

Jirehl Brock, Iowa State

This is the veteran that is about to explode. He took a back seat to now NFL running back Breece Hall until this season, and now it’s Brock’s turn. Just watch:

Out of all the Big XII running backs coming up, Brock is arguably the one that has the greatest chance to make an impact with the loss of a top-notch player from the prior season.

As the 2022 season moves forward, Inside The Knights will continue to look at comparisons between UCF players and position units as compared to their future opponents within the Big XII.

Christopher Brooks, BYU

If there’s a newcomer to the Cougars’ roster that is intriguing, Brooks would be a good candidate to go with. The 6-foot-1 and 230-pound runner is coming over from Cal, and what a debut he produced. Brooks carried 13 times for 135 yards and a score.

He’s another big back, and one that will glady hammer a defender when he is able to do so. Brooks is still a player few know about outside of the states of California and Utah, but he’s not going to be unknown for much longer if he’s averaging anything near the 10.4 yards per carry he earned in Game 1 for the Cougars.

