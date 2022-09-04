Skip to main content

UCF Knights RB Isaiah Bowser Profile

Player profile, news and statistics for UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser.

Isaiah Bowser

Position: Running Back

Class: Fifth-Year Senior

Size: 6’1”, 224 pounds

High School: Sydney (Ohio) High School

News

Big Offensive Plays, Stout Defense, Lead UCF to Pummel South Carolina State 56-10

2022 Statistics

Sep. 1: South Carolina State:

Rushing: 23 carries for 83 yards, a 3.6 average, and two touchdowns.

Receiving: Three receptions for 23 yards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bowser was once again the workhorse for the Knights. His powerful downhill runs, twisting and turning along the way to earn additional forward progress, racked up yardage and first downs. 

His ability to find the end zone two times also shows a belief in a running back that turned down a chance at the NFL to once again be in a UCF uniform. Near the goal line, the UCF staff called on No. 5 to get into the end zone behind the massive offensive line.

His all-around game should be taken into consideration as well. Bowser's three receptions are notable, but just as important would be Bowser playing out play fakes from signal caller John Rhys Plumlee and pass protection.

Both of those areas are vital to being a true first-string running back. Bowser played a good game, and his attention to details should lead him to being one of the most consistently productive running backs in college football during the 2022 season.

 2021 Statistics

Rushing: 159 carries for 703 yards, a 4.4 average and nine touchowns.

Receiving: nine receptions for 75 yards and an 8.3 average.

2022 UCF Football Schedule

Projected UCF Offensive Depth Chart

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

tre nixon
Football

7 Former Knights Waived During Final NFL Roster Cuts

By Guilherme Hiray Leal
Travon Walker and Bryce Young - Georgia and Alabama
College Football News

College Football Playoff Votes to Expand Field to 12 Teams

By Jack Edwards
Javon Baker Wide Receiver UCF Knights - Sep. 1, 2022
Football

Transfer WR Javon Baker shines in UCF Debut

By Guilherme Hiray Leal
Kemore Gamble Tight End UCF Knights
Football

Big Offensive Plays, Stout Defense, Lead UCF to Pummel South Carolina State 56-10

By Guilherme Hiray Leal
John Rhys Plumlee UCF Quarterback - Sep. 1, 2022
Football

UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee Profile

By Brian Smith
John Rhys Plumlee UCF Quarterback
Football

Tracking John Rhys Plumlee: First Half

By Brian Smith
UCF Running Back Johnny Richardson versus East Carolina in 2021
Football

Where to Watch and Score Prediction: South Carolina State at UCF

By Brian Smith
John Walker Defensive Tackle Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2023 UCF Commitment
Football Recruiting

UCF Knights Recruiting: Top Prospects Coming to Game 1

By Brian Smith