UCF Freshman CB Nikai Martinez: Defining 2022 Role

Nikai Martinez was a big 2022 recruiting win for the UCF Knights . The cornerback from famed Apopka (Fla.) High School was recruited nationally by SEC, B10, and ACC programs, and even earned an offer from UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn when he was a freshman in high school and Malzahn was the leader for Auburn.

Can Martinez break into the rotation and play this fall? That’s the question. He’s fast, instinctive, long and possesses position flexibility. Now, where and how to utilize his skills within a secondary that has experience and depth, that’s the challenge. To understand what Martinez can help with, it is important to understand his strengths.

Best Attribute

Football IQ. After seeing Martinez compete in numerous seven-on-seven events, as well as for Apopka on Friday nights, this is one of the rare players that can be defined by saying “ball hawk.”

It’s an overused term, yes. Martinez and his 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame, however, actually deserves the distinction. While his athleticism is needed to make it to the football, it’s his intelligence that starts the process a step faster than most players.

That’s the bottom line.

One of the best plays of the 2021 Florida high school season directly involved Martinez. During the Apopka versus Seminole playoff game, Martinez took an interception back for a score that changed the complexion of the game and led Apopka to victory.

Nikai Martinez is a big-play cornerback. Tony Cummings, Inside The Knights

He waited until the last moment to break on the football. Once the ball was in the air, Martinez's speed took over. That type of game-changing play is how a football game can be won, and lost, in a single moment.

Position Flexibility

Before enrolling at UCF, Martinez let it be known that he would eventually like to play safety as well as cornerback. He also noted that he needed to fine-tune his cornerback skills and fully grasp the UCF defensive concepts.

That’s a smart young man. He has a plan. To that end, he has two primary ways to get on the field for the Knights this fall.

First, why not Martinez at cornerback? He’s going to go out and compete. UCF has plenty of cornerback talent. That does not mean he will not challenge the players in front of him. May the best players hit the gridiron for the Knights.

Next, that nickel spot. It’s tricky. It’s awkward. To be honest, it’s darn near impossible for one player to fit all situations.

It’s called the Knight position in Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams’ defensive scheme. Part safety, part linebacker, during most plays. There’s actually even a third part of what that position can be.

During more obvious passing downs and/or based on an opposing team’s personnel package, Martinez’s length and natural coverage skills could aid UCF as a nickel cornerback, replacing the Knight in the lineup.

That player still must play the run, but coverage skills are the most desired for a true nickel cornerback. Martinez is also a naturally physical player.

Martinez has always tackled well, so his physicality will award him the opportunity to play the run, as well as take on bigger blockers during a screen. There’s one more way for Martinez to impact UCF.

Special Teams

As a third and additional option for playing time, Martinez can get on the field much like TJ Bullard. Martinez is a prime candidate to play special teams. He’s going to be on the kickoff and/or punt teams at some point. He’s too talented not to be.

Overall, Martinez is a player that has the ability to impact the UCF defense during his first season on campus. Now it’s up to him to make it come to fruition.

