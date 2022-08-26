Pass Rush: How Good Will UCF's Defensive Ends Play?

For the UCF Knights to take the next step as a defense, the edge rushers need to generate more sacks.

UCF did not record a sack during its first two games of the 2021 season. The Knights did, however, rally to create 36 total sacks for the 2021 season. For there to be improvement, or possibly even a similar final result, the UCF defensive ends need to be more consistent and make plays on the quarterback during every game in 2022. Familiarity should help that cause.

As Defensive Ends Coach Kenny Ingram explains about the defensive line and its positions, comfort with how the Knights line up should help the defensive ends.

While the defensive tackles will certainly be a part of the pass rush, edge defenders are expected to make the bulk of the sacks because there’s more space to work with and fewer double teams are expected. That being said, the Knights do move into the 2022 season without its best pass rusher from last season.

Heading on to the NFL is defensive end Big Kat Bryant and his six sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, which both led the Knights. The UCF defensive end position returns talent, despite the loss of Bryant, and it also adds talent from the Transfer Portal and from the 2022 UCF recruiting class.

Headlining the returning players would be Tre’mon Morris-Brash. The senior was second on the team in sacks with five last season, while also producing four quarterback hurries. In particular, he was a menace to quarterbacks during the back half of the 2021 season. That’s especially true from the 29-17 win over Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash was harrassing Florida QB Emory Jones during the Gasparilla Bowl. UCF Athletics, Van Dick

One could argue that Morris-Brash is UCF’s most important player for this fall as the Knights will take on some talented signal callers that they absolutely must pressure. He’s going to have help with hitting opposing quarterbacks from a familiar player to UCF fans.

Playing opposite of Morris-Brash is defensive end Josh Celiscar. He should give the Knights an excellent combination of experienced pass rushers, as he’s a senior just like Morris-Brash. Celiscar recorded three sacks and seven quarterback hurries last fall.

Celiscar has the ability to be a quality edge defender and he will get more reps with Bryant in the NFL. It also helps that it will be Year 2 of Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams’ scheme. That experience should aid Celiscar in producing more sacks than last fall. The defensive end depth is still sorting itself out with new names to the roster.

With senior defensive end Landon Woodson not physically able to go because of his knees, the Knights will likely turn to K.D. McDaniel, a transfer from Kentucky. He can play the standup pass rusher role or place his hand on the ground and play from a three-point stance as a traditional defensive end.

With the loss of Woodson, look for McDaniel to play more as a pure edge defender. Two incoming recruits should have a chance to play as well.

Freshman defensive end Jamaal Johnson is another high-motor edge defender coming from in-state powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna down in Broward County. He could end up playing meaningful minutes this fall for the Knights.

UCF Defensive End Jamaal Johnson during fall camp. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Another freshman, Lakeland High School prospect Keahnist Thompson comes to UCF after being a highly sought after prospect. He showed the ability to play with power and speed during his prep career.

At some point this season, perhaps as early as the first game of the UCF schedule versus South Carolina State, Thompson should begin to make his mark. He has the frame, athleticism, and demeanor to be a really good player.

Projecting the number of sacks the Knights gain as a whole is difficult. Noting that there are several qualified candidates to get after the quarterback is easy. Look for the Knights to at least reach the 36 sack mark again this upcoming season, with the defensive ends leading the way.

