Game 1 UCF Player and Team Statistical Predictions

College football is almost here for the UCF Knights and their fans. Head Coach Gus Malzahn is entering Year 2 with key players returning and some that are arriving via the Transfer Portal and from the 2022 recruiting class.

Time to have some fun. Here are predictions for UCF players during the first game of the season against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

UCF’s offensive line, experienced and massive, will run roughshod over the opposing defensive front. In total, UCF will rush for over 275 yards.

*Running back Johnny Richardson will lead the Knights in total rushing yards, with the key being a long run of over 40 yards to his credit. Richardson will rush for over 80 yards in total.

*Fellow running back Isaiah Bowser will start the game and lead the team in rushing touchdowns with two. His inside power runs will help the Knights establish the ground game and open up the passing attack.

*John Rhys Plumlee will not need to throw the football often against the Bulldogs. When he does throw, look for quick hitters, i.e. screens, short crossing routes and other plays to place the football in the hands of the playmakers and allow them to create missed tackles. For the evening, Plumlee will pass for 150 yards and a score, but will not play the entire game.

*Second team quarterback Mikey Keene will come into the game in the second half. Look for Keene to pass the football a handful of times and get close to 100 yards through the air, including one passing touchdown.

*Wide receiver Kobe Hudson will lead the Knights in receiving yards with 85. He will also score his first touchdown as a member of the UCF Football team after transferring from Auburn.

*Leading returning receiver Ryan O’Keefe will record the most catches in the game with five. He will find the end zone during the first half as well.

Malzahn will once again look to place the football in the hands of UCF wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

*Overall, the UCF wide receiver corps will record over 10 receptions in total.

*Not to be out done by the receivers, Kemore Gamble and Alec Holler will be involved in the passing game as well. Look for them to combine for four catches and 60 yards.

*Look for multiple UCF freshmen offensive players to get into the lineup before the South Carolina State game concludes.

*For the game, UCF will total 510 yards of total offense.

*On defense, the sack leader will be Tre’mon Morris-Brash with two.

*UCF’s defensive tackles will help reestablish the line of scrimmage into the backfield, and that will create more obvious passing situations.

*Defensive tackle Keenan Hester will record a sack, while fellow defensive tackles Anthony Montalvo and Lee Hunter will each record two tackles for loss.

*South Carolina State’s pass protection will not hold up against UCF’s defensive front overall, and it will force the Bulldogs to throw more short passes to protect from sacks and negative plays. That’s going to aid the UCF linebackers and secondary.

*Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste will pick off a pass and finish the game with five tackles.

*Fellow linebacker Jason Johnson will lead the Knights in tackles with eight, as well as be heavily involved with pass coverage and record a pass breakup.

*UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams will rotate linebackers throughout the game, with several newcomers earning playing time and making contributions like Branden Jennings, who transferred from Kansas State, as well as Walter Yates III, coming to UCF from Savannah State.

Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams will be trying out new linebackers to help the defense grow. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

*The secondary will have to wait a week to be consistently challenged down the field against Louisville, but it will be effective overall helping to hold the South Carolina State offense to a 30% third down conversion rate.

*Nickel defender Justin Hodges will lead the secondary with five tackles, while also adding a pass breakup.

*UCF freshman Nikai Martinez will make an impact in the game, recording two tackles and playing significant minutes.

*The UCF secondary will not give up a passing play of over 30 yards.

*In total, UCF's defense will hold South Carolina State to just under 300 yards of offense.

