Where to Watch and Score Prediction: South Carolina State at UCF

It’s game day! The UCF Knights host the South Carolina State Bulldogs inside FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Game Information

Kickoff: 7:02 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: Stream via ESPN+.

FM Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME

Weather Forecast: expected to be mid-80s with a 20% chance of rain. There’s a patch of possible thunderstorms expected mid-afternoon prior to kickoff, so keep that in mind if you are tailgating or heading to the UCF campus early for Knight Walk, etc.

Now onto the game predictions, beginning with when the Knights have the football.

UCF Offense: Rushing Attack

Look for a run-heavy game plan to not show UCF’s hand against Louisville (Sep. 9), as well as provide opportunities for a loaded running back room.

There’s going to be room to run as UCF’s offensive line is massive and experienced. In fact, it’s one of the most experienced offensive lines in all of college football. Look for the Knights to easily surpass the 200-yard rushing plateau and punch it into the end zone five times on the ground as a whole.

Leading Rusher: Johnny Richardson.

UCF Offense: Passing Attack

The Knights will be selective with throwing the football, opting to use play-action passes and run-pass option plays only when truly needed. The priority will be short passes and screens to place the football in the hands of the speedy skill position players, as well as multiple tight ends like Alec Holler and Kemore Gamble.

John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene should see action versus South Carolina State. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

UCF will throw for over 200 yards for the evening, but it will take two signal callers to reach that mark. John Rhys Plumlee starts and throws for over 150 yards, and then during the latter stages of the game it will be Mikey Keene completing a few more passing attempts.

The Knights simply will not need to throw the football that often to defeat the Bulldogs. Next week’s game against Louisville will tell the tale for UCF’s passing game.

Leader for passing yards: Plumlee.

Leader for receiving yards: Kobe Hudson.

UCF Rushing Defense

There will be a few leaks in the defense at given times. As a whole, however, the Knights will be stout against the run. It’s a big interior group protecting the middle, and there’s ample talent and experience on the edges as well.

Look for UCF to give up right around 80 to 100 yards on the ground, with much of that total coming on a couple of good runs by South Carolina State.

UCF Passing Defense

This could be the most important aspect to monitor. If UCF’s pass rush and coverage are as good as what they can and should be, this is a team that can absolutely win the American Athletic Conference and at least go to a very good bowl game.

Watch out for edge defenders Tre’mon Morris-Brash and Josh Celiscar tonight. Both players will be hard for South Carolina State to handle.

In the secondary, it’s a well balanced group. Look for an interception from one of the players on the back end of the UCF defense, as well as being active with run support.

Sack Leader: Morris-Brash.

Interception: Brandon Adams.

Score Prediction

The Knights will start fast and build a first half lead. The Bulldogs will hang around until halftime, but the game will get out of hand before the end of the third quarter.

UCF 49 South Carolina State 10

