UCF Knights Recruiting: Top Prospects Coming to Game 1

With the first game of the season for the UCF Knights, there will be a packed house to watch them play. Among those prospects expected to be in the stands are big-time 2023 UCF commitments already destined to be Knights, as well as several other recruits that could eventually sign as well.

Here’s an overview of the unofficial visits, but keep in mind this is just a snippet of the list, and it can change in a moment’s notice.

The commitments that live close to the FBC Mortgage Stadium will be heading over to see the Knights in action. Some of the committed recruits that plan to be in attendance include the following 2023 recruits, plus one additional 2024 commitment:

*John Walker, DT, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2023

*Kaven Call, DE, Apopka (Fla.) High School - 2023

*Braeden Marshall, CB, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School - 2023

*Grant Reddick, K, Orlando (Fla.) Boone - 2023

*Sincere Edwards, DL, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva - 2024

There are also several other prospects not committed to UCF heading to Orlando, starting with the following 2023 prospects, among others:

*Andrew Rumph, DL, Palmetto (Fla.) High School

*Genorris Wilson, OL, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

*Tai Ray, OT, Apopka (Fla.) High School - currently committed to Pittsburgh

*Goldie Lawrence, WR, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - currently committed to FSU

There are a plethora of top 2024 recruits heading to UCF for the game as well, with these being five names people should know among others:

*Jaylen Heyward, DB, Rockledge (Fla.) High School - 2024

*D’Antre Robinson, DT, Orlando (Fla.) Jones - 2024

*Josh Alexander-Felton, DL, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - 2024

*Nate Gabriel, DT, Auburndale (Fla.) High School - 2024

*Brandon Jacob, S, Orlando (Fla.) Evans - 2024

Yes, even some class of 2025 prospects will be coming to UCF for the game against South Carolina State, starting with one of the nation’s top running backs that Inside the Knights stopped by to see on Aug. 31:

*Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2025

*Ethan Pritchard, DB, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2025

Overall, the above list is likely just the beginning for the number of prospects that are coming. With that in mind, all of the above recruits are truly big-time players. UCF recruiting is aiming to keep the local talent at home.

