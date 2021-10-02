Game Notes for UCF at Navy

UCF goes back on the road after losing its previous game to Louisville. It will be a first career start for UCF quarterback Mikey Keene, who replaces injured Dillon Gabriel.

ORLANDO - Mikey Keene becomes the third true freshman to start for the Knights since 2016, joining Gabriel and McKenzie Milton. The bye week should have provided significantly beneficial time to UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

The extra time provided more opportunity to get players healthy as well as preparing Keene for his first start. The Naval Academy entered this game without a win since October of 2020, and winless in their two games against UCF (2017 and 2018).

Is Keene Ready To Play?

After Dillon Gabriel sustained his clavicle injury on the final play of the game against Louisville, it was announced that Keene would be the starter against Navy. Fortunately, Keene came to UCF in January as an early enrollee, playing exceptionally well in the spring and summer.

His ability to learn quickly helped him earn the backup position entering the season, and now becomes the starter. In high school, Keene was undefeated, winning 23 games and two Arizona state championships. That experience plus a little playing time in game No. 2 of the 2021 season will be helpful.

Keene looked fairly comfortable in UCF’s blowout win over Bethune-Cookman, completing four of his seven passes for 55 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown to wide receiver Kaedin Robinson. Expect Keene to work his way into the game, and eventually show off his confidence and flair that draws comparisons to Johnny Manziel and McKenzie Milton.

Do We See More of Joey Gatewood?

Kentucky transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood received his eligibility right before UCF’s season got underway, but after being worked into the offense against Bethune-Cookman, he now has a set package in the offense.

Joey Gatewood could be an important part of UCF's game plan. UCF Athletics

Coach Malzahn has crafted a wildcat package into his offense to take advantage of Gatewood’s running ability and size. Now without Gabriel, Coach Malzahn may look to use Gatewood more, allowing Keene to ease into being a starter.

Running Back is a Position to Watch

Another player who went down against Louisville was UCF’s workhorse running back Isaiah Bowser. He sustained a big hit to the knee, which left him hobbled and in a brace, and despite returning to the field for a couple more plays, left him questionable for this week’s game.

If Bowser can’t play or isn’t one hundred percent, there likely could be a more running back by committee approach to things, with Trillion Coles, Mark-Antony Richards, and Johnny Richardson all being used fairly even.

Prediction

With Keene leading the Knights for the very first time, you could see a slower start from the offense. However, seeing Navy’s performances over the past few seasons, the Knights’ offense might not need to be firing on all cylinders to jump out to a big lead. With Coach Malzahn’s team looking to bounce back, the Knights should have enough motivation to put this game away early and travel back to Orlando with a win.

UCF 59 Navy 27

