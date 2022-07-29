Ranking the Best Defenses on UCF's 2022 Football Schedule, Part II

The following teams fall into the mid-range of defenses that the UCF Knights will face this year . If the UCF players do their jobs and play at their best, these will be four defenses that the offense of the Knights do well against.

The first team on the list is the bitter rival from Tampa, and it’s one that has seen a major transformation for its defensive-depth chart.

#8 - Nov. 26: USF Bulls

Most significantly, the Bulls gave up over 30 points eight different times last season. That in mind, there was little option but to hit the Transfer Portal and bring in more talent. That’s what head coach Jeff Scott did.

The USF defense has a whopping nine players added to the defensive depth chart from the Transfer Portal. The chances of the Bulls producing a solid defense went up significantly with those additions, especially with the defensive line talent coming in to help offset a poor pass rush (just nine sacks last season, tying for dead last in the FBS), as well as ranking No. 118 in run defense by way of allowing 207.3 yards on the ground.

The defensive line returns Jason Vaughn at defensive end, the only returning starter for the Bulls up front. He had 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one-half a sack last fall. The interesting aspect will be seeing how the five defensive line transfers perform.

Clyde Pinder (DT - North Carolina), James Ash (DT - Wake Forest), Rashad Cheney (DT - Minnesota), Derrell Bailey, Jr. (DE - Virginia Tech) and Nick Bags (DT - Temple) provide more size and more athleticism. For USF, its defense and final season record could be greatly impacted by these five players. They will also aid two talented linebackers.

Antonio Grier comes back at inside linebacker after leading the Bulls with 92 tackles. He was also credited with nine tackles for loss, sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. This linebacker is arguably USF’s best overall player for this next season.

USF linebacker Antonio Grier harrassing Florida quarterback Emory Jones. Doug Engle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Also at outside linebacker is Dwayne Boyles, a player coming back from 68 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a pass breakup. Greer and Boyles combine to make USF’s most experienced and productive defensive unit.

In the secondary, there’s returning talent but it must be more assignment-sound and also contribute more takeaways. Experience could help, as all five starting defensive backs in the 4-2-5 alignment return.

The Bulls picked off just 10 passes as a defense last year, No. 60 in the nation. Unfortunately, not even one interception came from a cornerback.

The safety position features Mekhi LaPointe, a player coming off a 2021 season in which he collected 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups. His best play might have been an interception he returned 50 yards against Florida. He should challenge for All-AAC honors.

Overall, USF’s defense is a boom or bust possibility. Will the transfers be enough to offset the lack of production returning to the lineup from last season?

#7 - Nov. 19: Navy Midshipmen

Few teams match the grit and determination of Navy. What the Midshipmen often lack in size, they make up for with execution and fundamentals. That’s not been enough in recent seasons to slow down high-powered passing attacks, however, and that’s the concern again this season.

Navy gave up 28.3 points per game last year, ranking No. 82 out of 130 FBS teams. The passing defense came in nationally at 51 by allowing 218.2 passing yards per game. That’s somewhat misleading.

The triple option that Navy’s offense uses eats up the clock. When the Midshipmen placed their defense on the field, teams averaged 8.6 yards per passing attempt against them. This is the area that UCF and other teams must exploit.

Navy’s front has two of three starters returning with Jacob Busic and Donald Berniard, Jr. That’s helpful, but the two only combined for three sacks last fall, and the defense only produced 16 as a unit overall. That’s the beginning of the passing defensive woes.

After losing three-time All-AAC linebacker Diego Fagot to graduation, the linebackers are not expected to be as impactful. Navy allowed just 131 yards rushing per game last season, ranking No. 32 in the country. Fagot’s departure probably going to lead to teams running the football better against Navy and having more manageable passing situations.

The best of the bunch is likely returning outside linebacker Nicholas Shaw, who recorded 33 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack.

In the secondary, the inexperienced cornerbacks will be tested, as Matthew Peters and Mbiti Williams will be first-year starters. Combined with the lack of a pass rush and expected downfall of the rush defense, this could be trouble for Navy’s ability to slow down opposing offenses.

The safeties are the strongest aspect of the defense, however, and Eavan Gibbons and Rayuan Lane III are going to be counted on to produce big numbers and help to mitigate the mistakes of the cornerbacks.

Despite their overall lack of true playmakers, any team that takes Navy lightly can lose that football game.

#6 - Sep. 17: Florida Atlantic Owls

This is one of the most youthful groups in the FBS. Not one senior is projected to start.

More importantly, after allowing over 30 points five times last season, Florida Atlantic’s defense needs more help and it will receive just that. There are five defensive players transferring in from Power 5 programs – three linebackers, a cornerback and safety – that will attempt to shore up the defense. The defense does begin with a key returning player, however.

The key up front is returning defensive tackle Evan Anderson. The 6-foot-3 and 356-pound interior defensive lineman is a run stopper and player opponents must be aware of. He recorded 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack last fall.

At the linebacker level, there could be a battle for playing time with outside linebacker and returning starter Chris Jones leading the way. The addition of Tennessee transfer Morven Joseph is key to helping generate more of a pass rush, and inside linebacker Antarrius Moultrie is inside linebacker with the highest returning tackle total with 49, while also recording three tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

The Owls utilize a variety of looks to confuse teams, but the mainstay is playing man-to-man coverage. Look for the Owls to win some big battles but also get burned on occasion.

While Florida Atlantic is a struggling program, several returning players and the addition of the five transfers make this a team that could significantly improve its defense. Now, will the defensive players find a way to blend in those transfers? That’s the key.

#5 - Nov. 5: Memphis

Unlike FAU, the Tigers will be one of the most experienced defenses in the AAC and the nation. Seven seniors will start, making it one of the nation’s most experienced defenses overall. For that, Memphis has a chance to really improve.

They allowed 250.9 yards passing per game last season, ranking 104 in the nation. They need more pressure on the quarterback to help mitigate those passing statistics, and that starts with a key returning player.

Senior defensive end Wardalis Ducksworth comes back after recording 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. He’s one of the primary defenders that opposing teams must watch for. For Memphis, hopefully he does well and some of the other experienced players step up their play.

At linebacker, this is where the Transfer Portal has helped the Tigers the most. The addition of Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is a fantastic addition to the Tigers’ at outside linebacker. He was seventh on Syracuse’s defense with 43 tackles, while also producing four tackles for loss and a sack.

Additionally, Charlotte linebacker transfer Tyler Murray led the 49ers in tackles the past two seasons and he brings valuable experience to the lineup as well. Combining these two with veterans coming back to Memphis gives it one of the deepest linebacker corps in the AAC.

In the secondary, three starters return for the Tigers. Big-play safety Quindell Johnson comes back after producing 104 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery. He has a chance to not only be All-AAC this next season, but an All-American if he continues his top-notch play.

Memphis safetyundefinedQuindell Johnson (15) is one of the most versatile defenders in the AAC. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The other safety, Rodeny Owens, is also a prime contributor with 78 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups and two interceptions from last season.

Finally, a cornerback to watch with returning starter Greg Rubin. He was jumping routes last season to the tune of 14 passes defended, along with 59 tackles and a tackle for loss.

The key for Memphis is generating more of a consistent pass rush and playing assignment-correct football. If the Tigers shore up some of the big passing plays they gave up last fall, and their experience should help, 2022 should be a much more productive defensive effort.

Follow UCF Knights coverage at Inside The Knights on Facebook, @UCF_FanNation on Twitter, and ucf_insidetheknights on Instagram.