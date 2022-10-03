With Hurricane Ian now moved on, the UCF Knights can finally play their home game against the SMU Mustangs on Oct. 5. The game went through one prior schedule change before the game was moved yet again.

Beyond the actual specifics of the game, it’s going to be interesting to see how each of UCF and SMU adjust to a midweek contest. This will be the first American Athletic Conference game for the Knights and Mustangs.

UCF is coming off a 27-10 victory over Georgia Tech, while SMU lost its last game against TCU 42-34. Here’s a closer look at the history and logistics of SMU at UCF.

Series History

Overall, UCF holds an 8-2 advantage over SMU. The Mustangs did soundly defeat the Knights last season by a score of 55-28 in a game that was never truly close. It was the first victory for SMU over UCF since their 38-17 win in Dallas on Oct. 15, 2011.

Against SMU, UCF has won all five games played in Orlando. UCF has averaged 38.2 points per game during those home contests, while SMU has produced 13.6 points per game.

Gameday

Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN2, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME SiriusXM channel 213.

Betting Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -3.5 over SMU.

The over/under point spread is 65.5.

Money line has UCF (-188), and SMU (+138).

AccuWeather Forecast

The high temperature is expected to be 84 degrees, with no chance of rain (is that possible in Florida?), and “Plenty of sun.”

Real Feel High: 87.

Max UV index: 6 (High).

Average Wind: Northeast at seven miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 15 miles per hour.

Average Cloud Cover: 5%.

Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

