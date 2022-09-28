First Look, SMU Mustangs at UCF Knights

When the UCF Knights finally take to the field against the SMU Mustangs because of Hurricane Ian, the opponent will pose multiple threats on both sides of the football.

Here are the primary players to know for SMU, along with some key statistics, starting with the offense.

The biggest concern, overall, is that quarterback Tanner Mordecai gets hot. Sometimes it’s just a quarterback’s day. He certainly had that type of afternoon against UCF in 2021, as he went for 377 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Mordecai is certainly capable of lighting up a defense this season just like he did last season. There are few games out of reach with Mordecai at the controls.

The Mustangs are averaging 38.5 points per game, which is almost identical to the 38.4 points per game from 2021. He completed 67.8% of his passes last season, while also averaging 302.3 yards passing per game. He’s down to 58.4% this season, but his total yards per contest are up to 346.3.

SMU is creating more chunk-yardage passing plays. Some of that is a deep-shot play working out. It’s also about the talent at wide receiver and running back.

While the Mustangs have three different running backs that each gain a chance to tote the football, there’s one prevailing wide receiver that is dominant. In fact, this receiver has almost three times as many catches as the No. 2 SMU receiver.

Rashee Rice is a future NFL player that’s led the Mustangs in receiving as a sophomore and junior. Now in his last season in Dallas, he’s tearing it up to the tune of 34 receptions for 565 yards, a 16.2 average, and four touchdowns.

Will UCF just double Rice and dare the Mustangs to run the football and throw short? Come after Mordecai and leave defensive backs one-on-one with Rice? Perhaps a combination of many different coverages is best?

Whatever it is that defensive coordinator Travis Williams comes up with, he’s going against a talented offensive mind that’s also wearing the SMU head coach’s headset.

The new head coach is Rhett Lashlee. He operates an offense that’s not all that different from what UCF operates, historically speaking.

Sonny Dykes left to take over at TCU, while Lashlee is getting his feet wet as a head coach for the first time at the FBS level after being the offensive coordinator at Miami for the last two seasons (2020-2021).

Look for more on Lashlee later this week, as he possesses an interesting path to becoming a FBS coach, including multiple times that he has worked with now UCF head coach Gus Malzahn. Moving to the defensive side of the football, it’s a very well balanced group.

The top nine tacklers are all seniors. That’s an unusual trend. Despite the experience, SMU is still allowing 25.5 points per game (UCF gives up 13.5), and allows 400 yards per game (88th in the nation).

The edge defender to watch will be Nelson Paul. He’s undersized at a listed 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, but he’s quick and proving his talent with 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Interestingly, Paul recorded all three of his sacks against TCU (Sep. 24). He’s a player that the Knights must know where’s lined up before each play, which helps a fellow interior defensive lineman.

Playing over the ball at nose tackle/defensive tackle will be Elijah Chatman. He had arguably his best game against UCF last season with five tackles. This season is off to a good start with 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three sacks.

In the middle of the defense at linebacker, Isaac Slade-Matuatia is the headliner with 26 total tackles and one pass breakup. He’s a consistent player.

SMU’s defense has more experience and talent than it’s showing based on points allowed. Hopefully the UCF offense keeps that trend going.

