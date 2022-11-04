Staff Predictions: UCF Knights at Memphis Tigers

This week’s game predictions for Inside The Knights are slightly different from a perspective of how a person looks at it compared to a home game. UCF has to play better on the road. It did not versus East Carolina, that’s for sure. After coming back home and knocking off Cincinnati 25-21, it’s time to get on an airplane again.

Also, how will the Knights come out and play after such an emotional game versus the Bearcats? Finally, there’s the question about whether quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is ready to roll or if it will be Mikey Keene behind center. Should be an interesting game.

Guilherme Leal - Staff Writer

After entering the top 25 in both the AP poll and the College Football Playoff rankings, UCF has the attention of the American Athletic Conference. The big win over Cincinnati this past week should be enough to keep the Knights motivated, but they should also recognize that the job is not done. The Memphis Tigers are 4-4 (2-3 AAC), but historically speaking, they always give UCF some challenges. The problem is that Memphis is coming off three rough losses, including to Tulane and a four-overtime thriller to East Carolina.

Still, I believe one thing that is going to give the Knights an advantage will be the game on the ground. UCF is No. 8 in the nation with 244.4 rushing yards per game. Memphis has allowed 126.6 rushing yards per game, however, for 14 touchdowns. RJ Harvey seems to be a great option for the Knights alongside Isaiah Bowser for this matchup and, should John Rhys Plumlee play, the quarterback’s dual-threat abilities will be crucial.

It should be a tough game, but I believe the Knights will end up coming off with an important win that will prepare them for the Green Wave the following week.

UCF 38 Cincinnati 21

Jack Edwards - Staff Writer

UCF has regained control of its destiny to host the AAC title game for the first time since 2018, and Memphis is the next team that stands in the way of that goal. The Tigers have lost three consecutive games and things will not get easier against a UCF squad that has had their number in recent years.

The UCF offense found some juice after Mikey Keene was forced into the game last week vs Cincinnati, and Keene will probably start on Saturday. The Knights should be able to find some rhythm versus a mediocre Memphis defense, so scoring will not be an issue.

Memphis has scored at least 23 points in every game this season, and UCF has allowed more than 23 points just once. Those two units will be crucial in the outcome of this game. I think UCF rides high after the big win at home vs Cincinnati, ends Memphis’ 23 point streak, and dominates the Memphis offense en route to a two touchdown win.

Andrew Johnson - Staff Writer

The No. 25 ranked UCF Knights will travel to face off against the Memphis Tigers in a crucial road trip matchup Saturday. UCF is fresh off a huge conference win versus Cincinnati and controls its own destiny to the American Athletic Conference championship. The Tigers are on a three game losing streak following a 38-28 loss to Tulane two weeks ago. Time will tell if the Knights build on their win and avoid a road game disaster.

The big question mark is who will be behind center taking snaps for UCF’s offense. John Rhys Plumee took on a big hit to the head last week before being sidelined for the remainder of the game. Back up Mikey Keene had the offense moving well through the air, which opened up the rushing attack. Still, when Plumlee is rolling, the offense looks dangerous. Look out for UCF to start early on the scoreboard.

Memphis has given up 42.6 points in its last three outings. UCF running back R.J Harvey has found his footing and I think will make a statement against the Tigers with a 100+ rushing yard game.

I think UCF’s defense will be the key to victory. The Knights still remain one of only five FBS teams in the country that has only allowed an opponent to score more than 21 points in a game one time this season. Look out for UCF to get at the quarterback with various blitz schemes with an attempt to throw his rhythm and timing off. I do think this will be a competitive game where Memphis would love to have one more punch before UCF exits to the Big 12 Conference.

UCF 34 Memphis 21

Brian Smith - Publisher

Time to come out and play sound football. UCF is doing well this season, but a primary issue stems from turnovers and mental errors; that’s both sides of the football. The Knights handed the football over 13 times while gaining only seven turnovers. On the road, against a quality quarterback like Seth Henigan, that’s not good enough.

With Plumlee’s injury, it’s likely that Keene will be handling the quarterback duties against the Tigers. He performed well last week, especially since he came in off the bench. That’s not easy. Keene has one task above all others.

Do the little things: Handling the football with handoffs, carrying out fakes, communication, and just making the basic plays. As odd as it may seem, those are some of the reasons for the turnovers mentioned above. UCF has shot itself in the foot too many times this season.

If Keene does that, UCF’s talent on offense should do quite well, including wide receiver Javon Baker being the go-to threat down the field. He’s going to have a big game and be a prime reason why the Knights get their act together on offense.

The defense has a challenge with Henigan and the Tigers, so it’s important to sustain drives and place the defense in good field position to be successful. One more point.

The Knights need at least one game-changing turnover. A play that turns the momentum. My prediction is a sack and strip of Henigan that leads to a big play in the backfield. UCF will struggle to just blow out Memphis, but will outlast them with a more consistent offense, plus a defense that makes its share of plays.

UCF 34 Memphis 23

