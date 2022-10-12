Staff Final Score Predictions: Temple Owls at UCF Knights

Thursday night’s “Space Game” for the UCF Knights represents a chance to play the Temple Owls inside FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are 5-1 after knocking off their last three opponents by a combined score of 108-43, including the 41-19 shallacking of SMU in the last game.

Here’s what the staff from Inside The Knights believes will happen inside FBC Mortgage stadium on Thursday night.

Jack Edwards - Staff Writer

This should be an easy one for the Knights. Temple ranks near the bottom in almost every offensive category. Interestingly, their defense ranks very highly in certain categories (No. 3 in third-down defense and 20th in scoring defense), but that can be attributed to the very weak schedule the Owls have faced thus far.

Turnovers have been a major issue for Temple, as they have lost the turnover battle in every game thus far. They have 13 turnovers on the season and just 3 takeaways, and two of those takeaways came against lowly UMass. With the Knights finally finding their stride last week in the second half vs SMU, and home field advantage, they should roll over Temple in a beatdown.

UCF 45 Temple 10

Andrew Johnson - Staff Writer

UCF will play its fourth game of the season on a different day of the week as the Temple Owls travel to FBC Mortgage Stadium on Thursday.

The Owls enter the matchup as 23.5-point underdogs, and they should be, as the Knights steamrolled the SMU Mustangs 41-19 last week to open conference play.

UCF found its groove on offense against SMU, particularly quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and his timing with the Knights’ talented receiving core. UCF could legitimately have three potential NFL wide receivers on the field together.

Look for Plumlee to go over 300 total yards and Alabama transfer receiver Javon Baker to have a big game. UCF is also fourth in the nation in rushing with multiple utility backs contributing in various ways. I think UCF will rush over 30 times with 200+ yards and three touchdowns.

UCF’s defense is top 15 nationally in scoring defense, limiting teams to just 14.6 points per game to rank 12th nationally. The Knights should hold Temple’s offense to around two scores.

With all the hype surrounding UCF’s Space Game, the Owls won’t be able to overcome the offensive onslaught and environment from Knight Nation.

UCF 48 Temple 7

Guilherme Leal - Staff Writer

UCF came off a great second half against SMU, while Temple lost to Memphis 24-3. But most importantly, I believe the key here is when they both played. The Knights will have eight days in-between games, on the other hand, the Owls will have five. This should be the X-factor that could make a huge difference on Thursday.

Considering what both teams produce on the field, the Knights seem to be finally finding its groove through the air. John Rhys Plumlee looks good throwing the ball and the combination of wide receivers Ryan O'Keefe and Javon Baker shined. Even if Temple finds a way to stop them, Plumlee can still run and Isaiah Bowser is too strong.

All things considered, the Knights now have many ways to attack. Unless the Owls really find a way to contain all areas, this should be a good win for Space U.

UCF 41 Temple 17

Brian Smith - Publisher

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn brings his Knights into this game as a 23.5 point favorite, and for good reason. UCF is flat out better than Temple. That does not mean it will be smooth all the way through the contest.

This year’s Space Game will be a struggle, at least early on, for the UCF offense. Temple’s defense has talented defenders–most notably Layton Jordan–that will provide problems. Temple’s defense is No. 12 in the nation by allowing only 280.2 yards per game, but there’s a catch.

The Owls played Lafayette, Rutgers and Massachusetts among its five opponents. UCF is an entirely different level of athlete from Lafayette and Massachusetts, and it is far better than Duke as well, athletically speaking.

Look for quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to hit some big plays down the field despite the offense having some tough moments. The key here is staying the course, not turning the football over, and wearing down Temple’s offense. As the saying goes, “Just give it time.” UCF will eventually hit some big plays and wear out Temple’s defense.

The Knights will have an easier challenge when the defensive unit hits the field. With a very inexperienced true freshman quarterback in E.J. Warner being the starter, a veteran UCF defense should thrive. As Jack Edwards noted above, the Owls turned the ball over 13 times this season, ranking them No. 130 in college football. Look for three more turnovers against the Knights. Finally, the third phase of the game will come into play as well.

UCF kicker Colton Boomer will go 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, and the coverage units will have another outstanding game helping to improve the Knights' field position. Knights roll…

UCF 43 Temple 16

