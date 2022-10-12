Temple Owls Defensive Players to Watch vs UCF Knights

On Thursday evening for this season’s Space Game, the UCF Knights will take on the Temple Owls inside FBC Mortgage Stadium. What many might be unaware of is that Temple has some top talent on the defensive side of the football, much like its offense.

Here are the three key defenders to note for the Owls, beginning with a future NFL edge defender.

Layton Jordan, Outside Linebacker

Layton Jordan’s all-around repertoire is impressive. He’s currently residing with 14 solo and eight assisted tackles for 22 total, with eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, one interception return for a touchdown, and a quarterback hurry as well.

That’s a player that wreaks havoc on opposing offenses, but it’s hard to prepare for him because he’s such a versatile defender. For the Knights, they must be ready to slow him down in multiple ways.

When Jordan comes off the edge to rush UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, chipping him with a tight end or running back is a good idea. Same idea applies with mixing up how pass protection operates against Jordan during obvious passing situations.

Whether it's slide protection, pulling a guard around to help, or some other combination, UCF must be ready to use more than one blocker. Yes, that means changing the scheme a bit, but it’s better than getting your quarterback smashed.

UCF’s running backs and receivers need to know where he’s at as well, as Jordan can really run. He can track a play down from behind and potentially create a fumble. Jordan works well with the next defender, helping to create a very athletic duo.

Jordan Magee, Linebacker

After being a high school quarterback for Dover (Del.) High School, Jordan Magee has become a big-play linebacker. Currently No. 2 on the team in tackles with 17 solo and 14 assisted tackles for 31 total, Magee also has seven tackles for loss and three sacks, plus a pass breakup.

With Jordan playing on the edge, that helps a player like Magree see more opportunities to make downhill stops and not get hit by offensive linemen on his way to the ball carrier. It will be interesting to see if the Knights challenge the middle of the Temple defense early, as Magree is one of three talented linebackers for the Owls.

The other two–Kobe Wilson and Yvandy Rigby–have a combined 62 tackles to their credit. Indeed, this is a talented group. The big-play man in the back of the defense is also important to note.

Alex Odom, Safety

After a 71 tackle performance in 2021, Odom is off to another good start to 2022. He has 15 solo and 11 assisted tackles. Odom also intercepted a pass and has created one-half of a tackle for loss.

What he also represents is leadership on the back of the defense, helping the Owls get lined up and making sure the defense is set and ready to go. The 6-0, 205-pound safety from Swedesboro, N.J. is likely to be around the football for much of the evening.

How well he does at taking away deep shots from Plumlee to players like Ryan O’Keefe, Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson will likely help determine if the UCF passing game continues to excel after lighting up SMU for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

