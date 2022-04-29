Three Winners and One Loser in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

This NFL draft was one we weren’t really certain where teams were going with their picks headed into the night. Closing in on draft day, it was more and more clear what the top three would become. After that, there were a variety of directions teams could’ve gone in. This draft saw numerous trade ups, and what seems like a record in only one quarterback being selected in round one. However, there were some clear winners and losers in this draft that need to address issues heading into the rest of the rounds.

Winner: New York Jets

The Jets had a fantastic draft, being able to get Ahmad Gardner and Garrett Wilson with their top ten picks. Then, they traded back into the first round and stopped the fall of Jermaine Johnson at pick 26. A player seen as high as number four overall, the Jets got three players that should make an instant impact at the next level. The best part is that none of these players are going to be thrown into a situation where they're immediately expected to produce as the top player in their position group. Wilson will have Corey Davis and Elijah Moore to mentor him, while DJ Reed and Bryce Hall will help transition Gardner to the NFL game. Overall, excited to see how the Jets continue to draft in the next rounds.

Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had three first round picks just a couple weeks ago. In that time, they traded one of them for a future first, traded up for Georgia DL Jordan Davis, and traded their last pick for Pro-Bowl receiver AJ Brown. At first the Jordan Davis pick didn’t make much sense, as the Eagles already have Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox on the roster. However, they both are due for a contract extension next off season, and it’s hard to imagine anyone as talented as Davis will be available next draft. With DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown leading this receiving corps, the Eagles should have playoff aspirations yet again.

Winner: Detroit Lions

A player that was believed to be going number one overall for the last month, ended up falling right into the hands of Detroit at pick two. This was a dream come true, as Hutchinson wouldn’t have to leave his state and join Dan Campbell in Detroit to help build up that defense. Of course, the Lions would’ve been winners alone with just this pick. However, a trade up to

number 12 helped get the Lions Alabama wideout Jameson Williams, who might’ve been the first receiver off the board had it not been for an injury. So Detroit now has a receiving core of DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams with potential to select a QB tonight to round it all up. Great stuff going on in Detroit.

Loser: Aaron Rodgers

The last time the Packers drafted an offensive skill position in the first round, was in 2002 when the Packers selected Javon Walker from Florida State. Many people were expecting that with two first round picks one of them would be a wide receiver. However, Green Bay watched six wide receivers be selected before them, leaving them with not many options. George Pickens and Sky Moore appeared to be the best options at wide out available, but would’ve been seen as a reach. However, if Green Bay fails to get even one receiver, Rodgers might be ready to call it quits in Green Bay.

