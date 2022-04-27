Knights Add Linebacker Kris Moll from the University of Alabama-Birmingham
ORLANDO - The UCF defense certainly needed linebacker help, and that’s what Co-Defensive Coordinators David Gibbs and Travis Williams will receive with now former University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) player Kris Moll.
In 2021 for UAB, Moll’s season was shortened with injury and he finished with just 20 tackles. 2020 saw Moll provide 59 tackles and two sacks. In 2019, Moll’s statistics provide the best numbers with 103 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.
On film, Moll’s best assets prove to be instincts, quickness, and a player that’s very good with open-field tackling. What’s interesting is that Moll has been a player that’s done well in the box and also in the middle of the field in coverage. That’s rare for a college linebacker.
He’s in the 6’2”, 215-pound range, and that makes him a candidate for either weak side lienbacker or the Knight position, which is the hybrid linebacker-safety. In nickel and dime packages, there’s another key option.
Moll can play the middle linebacker position and roam the middle of the field and still be impactful as a pass defender. He’s also a person that has experience rushing the quarterback so he could come after the signal caller. In summarizing his skills, this is a prospect that Coach Gibbs and Coach Williams can count on to play multiple spots on the field. That's invaluable for a team that is very thin at linebacker.
All in all, UCF found themselves a quality football player with Moll.
