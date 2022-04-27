Why the Spring Evaluation Period is so Vital to the UCF Recruiting Effort
TAMPA - Coming back from Wharton High School spring practice on Tuesday, it made even more sense than expected. College coaches always need to make the rounds, but it’s even more important for certain teams for different reasons.
UCF needs to not only win battles for high school players, the Knights need to win the relationship battle which leads into subpoints that are also quite important.
*Build relationships with coaches and administrators at the schools like Wharton. The head man in charge would be former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams, who actually played high school football in Tampa. One just does not know how building a relationship with Coach Williams and his staff can pay off down the line. Like anything else, college football is much about who a college coach knows to help sign top prospects. That’s the nature of recruiting.
*Eyes on the future. There are always young players coming up. With Wharton, for instance, get to know the name Arkese Parks. He can really run and he’s only a class of 2024 player. Capable of playing RB, WR or CB, Parks is the type of athlete schools from everywhere are likely to take a hard look at.
Same thing with edge rusher Booker Pickett. To land a player like this young man that recorded 22 sacks as a sophomore, UCF needs to recruit him early and often. Few class of 2024 recruits have the frame to fill out like Pickett.
*Don’t give up. Even though Wharton cornerback Dijon Johnson pledged to Ohio State, that does not mean the top-notch cornerback is not going to hear from UCF. Tight Ends and Special Teams Coach Brian Blackmon was there to watch Wharton practice. Make no mistake, he’s there to let his presence be known and that UCF is still interested in Johnson. That’s part of the process with recruiting. Keep recruiting top prospects even if they commit elsewhere. One never knows, Johnson could have a change of heart.
*The Transfer Portal is UCF’s friend. Even if a player like Johnson does go off to Ohio State, UCF could land him after a year or two in Columbus. Continuing to cultivate the relationship with Johnson now helps to ensure a second chance with him, if it does indeed come about, in a few years.
With that, UCF still has to do the basics of scouting during the spring evaluation period. Transcripts, evaluations, and much, much more are a part of the process. The following podcast delves into that process and more. Before hitting play, due note that UCF is truly being selective with the players that it’s going after. That much has been learned from talking to multiple coaches around Florida the last few weeks and that has not changed with stops at Lakeland High School on Monday and Wharton on Tuesday.
UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles
Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram
College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter
Recent Articles From Inside The Knights
Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class
UCF LB Cole Joyce Enters Transfer Portal, More Questions for UCF LB Depth
What’s Happening at LB this Fall and with Recruiting?
Read More
Opinion: Here's Why NFL Teams Should Look to Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis
Podcast: What’s Next For UCF Football?
UCF Commitment Film Review: OT Jamal Meriweather
UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather
Post UCF Spring Game Predictions: Quarterback
UCF Recruiting Continues to Roll
Richardson Explodes; Knights Loaded at Running Back
Initial Thoughts from the UCF Spring Game, JRP, Keene & Castellanos
Don’t Sleep on UCF Defensive End Landon Woodson
Knights Land Big-Time Defensive End Isaiah Nixon
UCF Football Spring Game Recruiting Preview
2022 UCF Spring Game Player Predictions
Heading Into the UCF Spring Game, Four Recruits Knights Fans Should Know
Should UCF Go After Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall?
Former UCF Knight Gabriel Davis Poised for Breakout Season With Buffalo Bills
UCF Tight Ends in 2022 and the Future, Knights are in Good Shape
UCF Spring Game Information, Recruiting Commentary
What Needs to be Seen from the UCF Spring Game to Consider Spring Practice a Success?